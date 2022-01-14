Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

Keeping your home safe from burglars is important and a few things is all it takes.

A 2019 report says that every three minutes, a burglary takes place in India. Statistics like these can make us feel vulnerable, but there are several things we can do to protect our homes from burglary. Besides, most of these measures don't even cost as much as one would think. Here are a few things you can do to outsmart burglars.

#1, 2 Use strong material for main door; install good locks

1. Even though sliding doors look great, they are easy to break in. So choose a metallic front door or one made up of solid hardwood. You can also opt for steel entry doors as they are quite sturdy. 2. Place deadbolts, sash locks, and mortice locks on the doors. You can also choose a multi-point locking system for extra safety.

#3 Install security cameras

3. Security cameras might seem like an unnecessary expense, but they can really prove to be saviors. The mere presence of a camera outside your home can deter a robber from entering your house. Even if they do, cameras will help the police apprehend them. Most CCTVs can also be connected to your phone, which helps keep an eye on your premises while away.

#4, 5 Switch on the outdoor light; keep extra keys safe

4. Some homeowners install a light outside the main door and turn it on when no one is home. The trick actually works. Burglars don't want to be in the spotlight and, therefore, such lights scare them away. 5. Stop leaving your spare keys under the mat, or in the frog pot. Give them to a neighbor or put them inside a concealed container.

#6, 7 Pick up parcels quickly; collect your mail immediately

6. Don't let delivery parcels sit on your front door for long. An unattended box, or several boxes, is sure to alert burglars to the fact that no one is home. So request the neighbors to take them in if you are away. 7. If your mailbox is out in the open, check it regularly and collect all mail, especially your credit cards, immediately.

#8, 9 Install window security bars; use curtains

8. Did you know that 23% of the burglars use a first-floor window to break in? Every time you leave home, lock all your windows and double-check. Get security bars installed on windows as burglars are less likely to force their way in through them. 9. Use curtains to block a prying eye so that burglars are unable to see your expensive items.