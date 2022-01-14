Karanja oil: All about the hidden Ayurvedic gem

Karanja oil is versatile and is used to treat skin and hair issues, besides treating cough, cold, ulcers and more.

Every heard about Karanja? It is a medicinal herb that is dominantly used to treat skin and hair problems. As per Ayurveda, Karanja oil can help treat skin psoriasis and eczema. Apart from that, it can also clean your teeth and strengthen your gums. Let's delve a little deeper into the various ways it can help our health, skin, and hair.

Context What is Karanja oil?

Karanja oil, cold-pressed from the seeds of the Pongam tree, is popularly known as a milder substitute of neem because both have several similar properties. Studies have shown that bathing with Karanja leaf infused-water can reduce inflammation and pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of this oil can also help treat health problems like arthritis. It is also used to treat cough and cold.

Skin How Karanja oil improves your skin

Experts say that Karanja oil is a good source of fatty acids that can help heal wounds. It has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties and is used to treat skin conditions like eczema. It also protects the skin from UV rays. Do spot treatment with it by mixing three to five drops of Karanja oil with coconut oil and applying to affected areas.

Hair How Karanja oil improves your hair health

Karanja oil has weather-resistant roots and is rich in antioxidants, making it beneficial in avoiding greying of hair and fading of colored hair. The oil also acts as an astringent and protects the scalp barrier. The anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties of this oil can help treat scalp irritation as well as dandruff. It eliminates hair dryness caused by sun exposure.

Joints It can reduce joint pain

According to Ayurveda, joint pain occurs due to the imbalance of energy in our body. Karanja oil can treat Vata dosha and help treat pain due to its Vata balancing property. Karanja oil is used as a massage oil for joint pain. Mix three to four drops of this oil with sesame oil and massage on joints regularly for effective results.

Ulcer It can also treat ulcers

Karanja juice is known to treat sinus ulcers. The anti-oxidant properties of Karanja can prevent cell damage and heal ulcers. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal ulcers. External ulcers are also easy to treat with Karanja oil. Mix a few drops of this oil mixed with coconut oil and apply to the affected area. It is an effective home remedy.