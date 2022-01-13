Winter skincare: 5 tips to ensure a healthy skin

Cold, dry air can leave your skin itchy, red, and irritated during winters.

Do you dread winter for the havoc it wreaks on your skin? Is your skin flaky and dry and dull at the moment? If you are nodding yes in affirmation to the above questions, fret not, since it is fairly common for the skin to react a certain way in winter. A good skincare regime is what you need. Here are a few tips.

#1 Apply sunscreen at all times

Summer or winter, indoors or outdoors, the UV rays of the sun are harsh enough to damage your skin. In fact, even on a no-sunlight, chilly day, you should not skip on your sunscreen. It is recommended to use moisturizing sunscreens to help restore the moisture levels in your skin. Apply a sunscreen of over SPF 30 every two hours during winters.

#2 Tweak your skincare products

If your skin feels itchy and dry, ditch products that are rich in alpha-hydroxy acids and retinoids because they can cause skin reactions. It is also suggested to keep alcohol and fragrance-containing products away as they can suck up the natural oils from your skin. You can opt for mild soaps or shower gels that contain moisturizers. Organic creams and cleansers are helpful too.

#3 Don't forget your hands

The overuse of alcohol-based hand sanitizers during the COVID-19 pandemic can create an imbalance in moisture levels. Healthcare experts recommend applying a hand moisturizing cream every time you wash or sanitize your hands. Put on cotton hand gloves after applying the cream to help your skin absorb the moisturizer effectively. You can also give the serum-soaked gloves available in the market a try.

#4 Feed your body the right things

Good skin is the result of not only the products you apply, but also of what you eat. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Cut back on beverages like coffee as they can dehydrate your body. Carrots, beetroot, and green leafy vegetables are some foods that can keep your skin healthy during this season. They can eliminate dead skin cells and flakiness.

#5 Moisturizing in winters is the key

Moisturize as soon as you feel dryness on your skin. Apply your lotion or cream right after your bath or washing your face to help the moisture seep deep into the skin. If your moisturizers aren't helping, you can use coconut oil as it is a natural moisturizer. Don't ignore your lips. Scrub them occasionally and slather on a thick lip balm.