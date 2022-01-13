5 health benefits of fenugreek

5 health benefits of fenugreek

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 08:39 pm 2 min read

Fenugreek has been widely used to treat skin conditions and many other diseases.

Fenugreek, commonly known as methi in India, has been used as a medicine for several decades and comes with ample health benefits. Fenugreek seeds or methi dana are often given to lactating women and aids in weight loss too. They can also help regulate blood sugar spikes. Here are a few reasons to include fenugreek in your diet.

#1 It can increase breastmilk production

Research has shown that the presence of phytoestrogens in fenugreek seeds can aid in enhancing breastmilk production in mothers. In a two-week study, lactating mothers who consumed herbal tea with the presence of fenugreek seeds showed heightened levels of milk supply. It also helped the babies put on a healthy weight. Experts say it is a safe, natural alternative to increase milk supply.

#2 It can regulate diabetes and blood sugar levels

Studies have shown Type-2 Diabetes can be controlled in people who regularly consume approximately 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water. In addition, these seeds contain fiber that slows down digestion and the body's absorption of sugar. Studies have shown that they can help lower down blood sugar levels in people suffering from diabetes.

#3 It can help reduce weight

Studies have shown that fenugreek seeds can lead to weight loss over a period of time. The presence of fiber in these seeds can reduce excessive calorie consumption by making you feel fuller for longer. Galactomannan, a compound found in fenugreek, also helps reduce weight. However, the seeds are hot in nature, so don't go over two to three grams a day.

#4 It aids digestion process

(Photo credit: Healthline)

Fenugreek seeds also help in digestion and enhance bowel movement in your body. They are also known to keep constipation and stomach ulcers at bay. The seeds have high antioxidant properties which can flush out bad toxins from your body. In addition, regular consumption of fenugreek seeds' water can also help you get rid of bloating.

#5 It can also lower pain and inflammation

It has been found that the presence of alkaloids in fenugreek can stop sensory receptors that help the brain to recognize pain. Researchers said that according to experimental studies, women who took fenugreek seed powder during periods experienced less pain. Lastly, heightened levels of antioxidant properties in the seeds and flavonoid content can lower down inflammation.