5 most common yoga mistakes to avoid

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 07, 2022

Let us learn the yoga practice from the most common yoga mistakes.

Yoga is beneficial for everyone. Doing it in the right manner can help ensure you reap yoga's benefits along with keeping your body safe. However, absolutely no one starts out perfectly at yoga. So, daily practice is the key to ensuring proper breathing, correct alignment, and right posture in the long run. Here are some common mistakes you need to avoid.

Mistake #1 Holding your breath

Many people are used to holding their breath while performing yoga, especially when they are trying to maintain the correct posture. But this mistake disrupts the free flow of energy and incorporates more stress and anxiety into your body. So, no matter what posture you are in, keep your breath steady. If you are going out of breath, pause and first regulate it.

Mistake #2 Pushing yourself excessively and quickly

Making efforts to quickly nail the yoga exercises is a big mistake. Yoga is designed to make you feel the rush of happy hormones, but overdoing the same can result in exhaustion, incorrect poses, and pain. Never compare your pace with others and push yourself too hard as it may result in injury. Give your body time to slowly adapt to the practice.

Mistake #3 Practicing with a full stomach

Practicing yoga on a full stomach is a big no-no. It can lead to bloating, nausea, gas issues, and stomach ache. A full stomach takes up more space in the abdomen, making it difficult to do poses where your abdomen compresses. Although it is advised to do yoga on an empty stomach, one should wait at least two hours after eating to practice it.

Mistake #4 Practicing inconsistently

Being consistent with yoga can be challenging, especially when you have a hectic work regime. However, inconsistent practice is close to no progress. Plus, it may not be of much benefit to your heart health, mind, and overall wellness. Doing yoga twice a week is the bare minimum. Try to have shorter sessions to easily fit it into your daily routine.

Mistake #5 Skipping the warm up and cool down

Warming up is not something you can ignore in yoga. It helps prepare your body for the exercise. It keeps coldness and stiffness in muscles at bay and maximizes blood flow. Similarly, you shouldn't end your yoga session abruptly without cooling down. Cooling down brings stability to areas that you have loosened, relaxes the body, and helps you reap the maximum benefits of yoga.