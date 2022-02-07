Lifestyle

5 tips for men to nail the messy hair look

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 07, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Men with messy hairstyle are seen as having a relaxed, easy-going nature.

Are you someone who prefers a messy hairstyle over a well-polished one? Although most men want to ace a hairstyle without spending too much time on it, let us tell you that a messy, wild hairstyle is not a one-day job. From getting the right haircut to using hair products moderately and repeating the process, here's a complete guide to nailing that messy look.

#1 Go to a barbershop

First off, go to a well-reviewed barbershop to get a messy texture for your hair. Although the length is up to you, if you are confused, ask your hairstylist to give an undercut on the sides with a medium-high fade, keeping some length on the top. In the end, ensure your hairstylist gives you a textured and wild finish.

#2 Limit the use of shampoo

Shampooing every day does more harm than good. It can strip away the natural oils that keep your scalp moisturized. So, do not use your shampoo more than two or three times a week, no matter what type of hair you have. Plus, to get that messy hair look, your hair needs body and that is often nullified by excessive hair washing.

#3 Bring on the blow dryer

The blow dryer has proven helpful to ace the untamed hair look. You can determine the shape you want with the help of a blow dryer as messy hair does not stay in one direction. Also, do not use a towel to dry your hair because constantly rubbing your hair can increase friction between your hair strands, making your hair frizzy.

#4 Strike a balance while styling your hair

It's important to know your hair type before applying any styling product. If you have super straight hair, you might need a texturizing powder. Whereas, fine, curly hair might require a salt spray. But the application of these products should be in moderation. Randomness is the key to achieving the look. So, start applying the product from the back and let it spread randomly.

#5 Visit your barber regularly

In most cases, a messy hairstyle looks great when the hair is short. When your hair gets longer, the choppiness also increases, which negates the whole untamed hair thing. Hence, it is crucial to visit the salon every four to six weeks for a haircut to get back in style. So, are you ready to ace the messy hairstyle?