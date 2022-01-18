Organic shampoos: Should you switch to these green products?

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 07:26 pm 3 min read

Organic shampoos work to make your hair healthy with natural ingredients.

Switching to natural hair care products all of a sudden can be difficult. But believe us, you will start witnessing results sooner than expected. Organic shampoos or natural shampoos are prepared from organically-grown ingredients. Unlike regular shampoos, they are not filled with chemicals to add shine or softness to your hair. But are these green products any good? Let's find out.

Knowledge Know before you use

It is crucial to read the label completely before you buy any organic shampoo. Ensure that the ingredients used are natural as some products are pushed in the name of organic, but contain ingredients like sulfates that can strip natural oils from your hair. An organic hair care product will read "free of parabens and phthalates." Do a little research about the brand.

Expectations How to use organic shampoo?

Eco-friendly ingredients in an organic shampoo can make your scalp and hair healthier. These shampoos don't lather much as they are free of sulfates. Adding some water to the shampoo before applying can help. Read the usage instructions carefully before you use them. A lot of organic shampoos recommend double shampooing. Rinse off well after using. Follow up with an organic conditioner.

Difference Difference between a normal shampoo and an organic shampoo

Organic shampoos do not interfere with the alkaline levels of the acid present in your scalp. However, regular or chemical-based shampoos can disturb the natural pH levels that further damage hair strands. Normal shampoos include several chemicals that can be harsh on your hair, especially sodium lauryl sulfate and propylene glycol. On the other hand, organic shampoos contain healthy herbs and plant extracts.

Requirements What to look for in an organic shampoo?

Experts suggest that the best ingredients in shampoos are lemon, avocado, shea butter, and chamomile. Jojoba oil is another perfect ingredient that can smoothen and moisturize your hair. Glycerin, a natural compound that is derived from vegetable oils, is also a great natural moisturizing agent and also prevents sun damage. Organic shampoos are also categorized by hair type. So choose one that suits you.

Benefits Organic shampoos take time to show results

Natural shampoos gently immerse in your hair follicles and skin cells and can treat several scalp conditions. However, you should know that organic shampoos don't show instant results. Initially, you might experience dryness or hair fall. This happens because your hair is experiencing a major change as you leave behind chemicals. But don't worry, your hair will slowly cope with the change.