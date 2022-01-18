5 insanely good, refreshing recipes using peaches

5 insanely good, refreshing recipes using peaches

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Cooking with peaches is easier than you would expect.

Peaches are delightful fruits that are not only tasty on their own but can also be converted into delicious dishes. You can make yummy biscuits, pies, cake, cocktails, and a countless number of delectable dishes from peaches. Peaches add a fresh and juicy flavor to the plate. From desserts and party drinks to healthy meal options, here are a few amazing recipes.

#1 Peach smoothie

A healthy and simple peach smoothie can uplift your mood at any time of the day. Just take some frozen peaches, bananas, milk, Greek yogurt, honey, ginger, vanilla, and cinnamon and blend them well in your food blender. Enjoy cold or as it is after it turns into a fine smoothie. You can also add some strawberries and ice to elevate it.

#2 Fruit salsa crepes

Chop some fresh strawberries, peaches, apples, and kiwis and mix them with apple butter and refrigerate the bowl. In the meantime, prepare the crepe batter. For this, mix flour, club soda, eggs, baking powder, salt, vanilla, and sugar and place the mixture in the fridge for half an hour. Pour the batter into a pan and cook. Topple the fruit mix on it.

#3 Peach pie pancakes

Peach pancakes pack a few grams of protein and can keep your hunger pangs at bay. To begin with, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Further, you will need to stir the butter and vanilla in a different bowl with some Greek yogurt in a way that there are no lumps. Here is the complete recipe.

#4 White peach sangria

(Photo credit: Food Network)

Isn't the idea of a cocktail always exciting? Add raspberries and sliced peaches to a pitcher. Now add some wine and a sweetened syrup and mix well. Let the mixture sit for an hour or place it in your fridge overnight to enhance the taste. Pour the mixture and champagne into a glass in equal amounts. The cocktail is ready to drink. Enjoy!

#5 Walnut peach oatmeal

This one-bowl walnut peach oatmeal recipe makes for a great breakfast option. You need walnuts, peaches, oats, nutmeg cinnamon, and sugar. Opt for brown sugar or honey to make it healthy. Pour some water and salt into a pan and add the above-mentioned ingredients, and stir. Cook the mixture till it thickens a bit. Garnish with some chopped walnuts and serve.