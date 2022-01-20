Here's why you need to detox your hair

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 20, 2022, 07:25 pm 2 min read

Your hair need an occasional break from hair products.

Ever heard of product build-up? This is a common problem all of us face every once in a while. The primary reason behind product build-up is the use of commercial hair care products. We obviously can't quit these products. But what we can do is give our hair a little TLC. Hair detox is what you need. Here are some ways to do it.

Context What is hair detox?

Hair detox is basically a procedure to remove dirt, excess oil, and product build-up from your scalp and hair strands. Build-up causes your scalp to become greasy and prevents products from doing their job. A regular hair detox can also aid hair growth and strengthen hair follicles. Commercial detox shampoo isn't what you are looking for. What you need are some natural remedies.

#1 How to do it?

Make a mix of half cup bentonite clay powder, aloe vera gel, and apple cider vinegar. Spread evenly. Rinse off with white vinegar after 20 minutes. Finally, wash off using a clarifying shampoo. Aloe vera gel can smooth an itchy scalp, hydrate hair strands, and combat hair loss. Bentonite clay powder can absorb oil and purge clogged pores. Apple cider vinegar can fight dandruff.

#2 Try an oil-based scalp massage

If you have a sensitive scalp, you can go for an oil-based scalp massage to detox your hair. You can choose any hair oil but coconut, jojoba, and argan oil work best. Massage your scalp for 15 minutes. Make a bun and cover with a towel dipped in hot water and wrung out. This opens your pores and helps the oil penetrate deeper.

#3, 4 DIY shampoo and mask

Honey Shampoo Remedy: Mix one tablespoon honey with three tablespoons of filtered water. Begin applying the mixture from the scalp to the tips of your hair. Rinse off with lukewarm water. Cinnamon Detox Mask: Mix half a teaspoon of cinnamon with one teaspoon of baking soda and two tablespoons of olive oil. Massage the mixture on your scalp. Rinse off after 20 minutes.

Other Some other things you can do

A full body detox can also improve your hair health. Consume cucumber, lemon, watermelon, and avocados to cleanse your system. You can also have some detox drinks. Try to go off your regular shampoo and use another brand that is free from sulfates and parabens. It is also recommended to ditch your hairstyling products for some time.