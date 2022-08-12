Lifestyle

Have you tried these five pancakes from around the world?

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 12, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

From Indian and Irish to French and Korean, here are five types of pancakes from around the world.

A pancake is a thin, round, and flat cake prepared in a frying pan or griddle. It is so light yet filling that it is both a popular breakfast and a dessert option. While some like it sweet, others enjoy it savory. Different countries have different ways of preparing and serving this delight! Check out these five types of pancakes from around the world.

The Indian pancake Appam

Appam is one of India's contributions to the world of pancakes besides dosa, chilla, and the likes. Originating from South India, it is made of fermented rice batter and coconut milk, and is usually eaten for breakfast. It is available in a host of variations like plain appam (fermented rice flour), egg appam, neyappam (jaggery and ghee), achappam (rose cookie and rice), and more.

The French pancake Crepe

Crepe is one of the most iconic and oldest pancakes in the world as it dates back to the 13th century. It is a French invention that originates from Brittany. They are served both in sweet and savory versions around the world. While it is also served as breakfast in many countries, people in France usually have it for lunch and dinner.

Traditional Irish dish Boxty

"Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan. If you can't make boxty, you'll never get a man!" is a popular old Irish rhyme. Boxty is a potato pancake from Ireland that is made using grated raw potato and flour, and they can be made on both a griddle as well as a pan. It is served as breakfast and also with tea.

Korean beauty Hwajeon

Hwajeon is one of the most beautiful pancakes in the world. It is a Korean pan-friend rice cake that is made using glutinous rice flour, honey, and edible flower petals. This is a popular treat that's best enjoyed at festivals like Buddha's Birthday and Samjinnal. Rhododendron, cherry blossom, pea flower, rose, violet, cockscomb, goldenbell, and chrysanthemum are some flowers that are used in it.

Ethiopian staple Injera

Injera is a fermented, spongy pancake-like flat bread that is made using teff flour and water. It is a staple in Ethiopia, Eritrea, and some parts of Sudan as well. This pancake is thicker than a crepe but thinner than a pancake and has a mild sour taste. It is served with vegetables, lentils, or meat dishes placed on it.