Do not miss these lip-smacking corn recipes this monsoon

These corn recipes are not only delicious but also healthy and nutritious.

High in water content and rich in vitamin C, carbohydrates, fiber, and starch, corn is an extremely healthy grain that provides you lots of energy. This food item also promotes digestion and improves eye health. You can either have boiled sweet corn with some butter, salt and lemon or prepare interesting dishes with it. Here are five corn recipes you must try.

Crispy and spicy Corn fritters

One of the best snacks to have during the monsoon season, these corn fritters are crispy and spicy. Saute chopped onion, garlic, corn kernels, and green chilies in a pan. Combine this onion mixture with maida, besan, polenta, baking powder, cumin powder, baking soda, paprika blits, and little milk to form a stiff dough. Shape into small balls and deep-fry. Serve with tomato ketchup.

Kernels Corn pulao

Soak basmati rice in water for 15-20 minutes. Grind together coconut, coriander leaves, and green chili to form a fine paste. Saute cumin seeds, bay leaf, sliced onion, peppercorn, cloves, slit green chilies, prepared coconut paste, and ginger-garlic paste in olive oil. Add corn kernels, drained rice, hot water, and salt, and cook for 15 minutes. Add lime juice, garnish with coriander and serve.

Party dish Corn cheese balls

These corn cheese balls are the perfect starters for birthday parties or get-togethers. Saute flour in butter. Add milk and simmer until thick. Transfer this mixture to a plate, add corn, coriander, green chilies, salt, and cheese and mix well. Once cool, shape into round balls, dip them in flour-water mixture, and roll in breadcrumbs. Deep-fry the balls until golden brown and serve hot.

Comfort food Potato and corn soup

This luscious and creamy potato and corn soup is the ultimate comfort food that will soothe your soul. Saute chopped onions in butter. Add bay leaves, corn kernels, garlic, basil, oregano, rosemary, chopped potatoes, water, and yellow pepper, and cook for 10 minutes. Next, blend this mixture once cool and boil again. Garnish with white pepper, chives, and parsley, and serve warm.

Nutritious Spicy corn chaat

This simple and spicy corn chaat is a favorite at parties and get-togethers. It's also healthy, nutritious, and easy to make. Saute boiled sweet corn kernels in some butter. Turn off the flame, add chili powder, lemon juice, black pepper, and salt and mix well. Let it cool. Garnish with chopped onions, tomatoes, a little salt, coriander, and lots of sev, and serve immediately.