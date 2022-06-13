Lifestyle

5 homemade biscuit recipes

These biscuit recipes are healthy, nutritious, wholesome, and easy to make at home.

Most of us love our evening tea or coffee with some fresh and delicious biscuits on the side. Dipping the biscuits into a hot cup of chai is a common ritual in Indian households. It does something indescribable to the tea and the biscuit. These crispy treats are perfect to grab when you are in a hurry. Here are five homemade biscuit recipes.

#1 Kesar pista biscuits

Combine ghee and sugar in a bowl. Add saffron-milk mixture, cardamom powder, and nutmeg powder to it and mix well. Next, add the plain flour and milk to it and knead it into a soft dough. Roll the dough, sprinkle pistachios and almonds on top, and cut into square shapes. Bake for 15 minutes, let the biscuits cool, and store in an airtight container.

#2 Chocolate and oats biscuits

These delicious chocolate and oats biscuits are a favorite among both kids and adults. Mix together flour, baking powder, and baking soda and keep aside. Beat butter and sugar together. Add egg, vanilla essence, flour mixture, oats, chocolate chips, and grated apple and mix well. Place the mixture in square shapes on a greased baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. And it's ready!

#3 Atta biscuits

Mix together wholemeal wheat flour, cinnamon powder, and sugar in a bowl. Add some chilled butter to it and knead it into a soft and smooth dough. Wrap the dough in a paper and chill it for half an hour. Roll the dough, cut it into biscuit shapes, and chill for 10 minutes. Bake for 10 minutes in a pre-heated oven and enjoy.

#4 Nankhatai

Mix together flour, baking soda, and baking powder and set aside. Mix together ghee and powdered sugar in a separate bowl. Add the flour mixture, rava, powdered almond, powdered pistachios, and cardamom powder, and knead well into a soft dough. Roll the dough and cut it into round shapes. Place on a baking tray, garnish with almond flakes and bake for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy!

#5 Butter biscuits

Whisk softened butter until smooth and fluffy. Add powdered sugar and beat again. Add plain flour and salt without kneading the mixture too much. Smoothen the dough, press gently using a fork to make a design, and cut into biscuit shapes. Place the biscuits on a baking tray lined with a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes in a pre-heated oven and serve.