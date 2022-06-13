Lifestyle

5 benefits of using a wooden comb

Written by Sneha Das Jun 13, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Wooden combs are better for your hair health than plastic and metal ones.

Brushing your hair with plastic combs can hurt your scalp, cause hair breakage, and damage your mane. Wooden combs nourish your scalp and help to distribute the natural oils throughout your tresses. These combs are lightweight, improve blood flow and make your hair shiny and bouncy. Besides, they are eco-friendly as well. Here are five benefits of wooden combs.

#1 Reduces dandruff

Metal and plastic combs can irritate your scalp and trigger dandruff problems which can damage your hair. A wooden comb can be your savior as it is soft and gentle on your hair and helps to reduce dandruff. It stimulates oil production on your scalp and prevents ill-distribution of oils on the scalp which helps to keep dandruff problems at bay.

#2 Prevents hair fall

Plastic hair combs pull and tug your hair which increases the chances of hair breakage and hair loss. It tends to pull out a lot of extra strands while trying to resolve a knot. Wooden combs, on the other hand, easily glide through your hair without causing hair pulling or breakage. Wood being a bad conductor of electricity reduces friction and detangles hair perfectly.

#3 Prevents a greasy scalp

Most of us face the problem of a greasy and oily scalp which makes our hair look flat and unattractive. Greasiness in the scalp is caused when the natural oils produced by the sebaceous glands are unequally distributed on the scalp. Wooden combs control sebum production and distribute the oils evenly through your scalp and tresses. This makes your hair less oily.

#4 Helps to boost blood circulation in your scalp

Plastic combs are usually harsh on your hair while wooden combs have a soft feel and improve the quality of your hair. Wooden combs are carbon-based which helps to massage your scalp and does not cause bruising or scraping on the skin. They increase blood circulation in your scalp and the gentle massage calms your mind and helps you to relax.

#5 Wooden comb prevents scalp allergies

Wooden combs are safe to use for all hair types, even if you have a sensitive scalp. Plastic or metal combs can sometimes cause allergies or irritations on the scalp. Wooden combs, on the other hand, are made with natural components and contain a protective coating that prevents your scalp from allergies or any irritation. They take care of your overall hair health.