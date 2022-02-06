Lifestyle

5 homemade hair oils for itchy scalp, hairfall, and more

5 homemade hair oils for itchy scalp, hairfall, and more

Written by Sneha Das Feb 06, 2022, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Different oils can help with specific hair issues.

Oiling your hair is a crucial step in your haircare routine. It provides nourishment to your hair and helps to maintain its shine and texture. A regular oil massage using natural ingredients hydrates and strengthens your hair and promotes healthy hair growth. Here are five homemade hair oils which can help with common hair problems like a damaged scalp, hair fall, dandruff, and graying.

#1 Aloe vera hair oil

This homemade aloe vera hair oil will soothe a dry and itchy scalp and prevent hair fall and dandruff. It also promotes hair growth and nourishes your scalp. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with coconut oil and heat for five-seven minutes. Add five drops of rosemary essential oil to it and mix well. Store this mixture in a bottle for two weeks before using.

#2 Onion hair oil

Onion has anti-bacterial properties that treat various scalp infections. Enriched with vitamins and minerals, this homemade onion hair oil strengthens hair roots and cleanses your hair. Finely chop one onion, add coconut oil and garlic cloves, and heat the mixture. Let it cool and then add any essential oil to it. Pour the mixture into a bottle and refrigerate for 10 days before use.

#3 Lemon oil

Rich in citric acid, this lemon hair oil will strengthen your hair follicles and prevent hair fall. It also removes dandruff by unclogging pores on your scalp. First, zest a fresh lemon and mix it well with some olive oil. Place the mixture under sunlight for a few days. Strain the mixture, pour it into a bottle, and your lemon oil is ready.

#4 Curry leaves and coconut hair oil

This magical curry leaves and coconut hair oil prevents hair graying and hair fall. The anti-bacterial and vitamin B properties of the curry leaves prevent dandruff and promote healthy hair growth. Heat a handful of curry leaves with coconut oil. Let it cool. Then, remove the leaves and pour the oil into a small jar. Slightly heat the oil every time you use it.

#5 Amla hair oil

Amla or Indian gooseberry works best for premature hair graying, hair damage, and hair fall. Loaded with nutrients, amla improves the flexibility of your hair and makes it soft and smooth. Cut the amla into small pieces and dry for one hour. Heat the amla pieces with coconut oil and sesame oil. Let it cool. Store the mixture for a week before use.