Raising your teen to become a responsible adult

Practicing a few things in their day-to-day life will ensure they grow up to become responsible adults.

Parenting is not just about loving your children and providing them with basic facilities to flourish, but also about inculcating habits that will turn them into responsible adults. It begins with a child's early adolescent years. It can be as simple as helping the parents in the kitchen or shopping for groceries. Here are some ways to raise responsible adults.

Number 1 Prepare a schedule for their tasks

It is important to make your teen understand the value of time. Sit down with them and help them create a schedule for themselves. Tell them that it is important that they follow it to stay on track to finish all their tasks. Divide time as per their homework, household chores, and extracurricular activities. This habit will benefit them in all areas of life.

Number 2 Let them participate in community service programs

Besides helping you out at home, teach them how important it is to help others as well. Ask them to volunteer at a beach clean-up or a fundraising event. They can also help serve at langar in the gurdwara. All this will make your kid socially responsible. This could turn into a life-long habit. Such activities also help improve the child's self-esteem.

Number 3 Tell them about consequences

Let them know that just as they expect praise and reward for finishing their tasks, there will be consequences for failing to complete them. For eg. tell them beforehand that their allowance will be cut if they fail to finish the assigned chore. Similarly, you can also cut down on their screen time if they don't finish their homework.

Number 4 Let them know the importance of working for pay

Real-world responsibility comes by allowing your child to work for pay. Pay them to clean the garden, or wash the car. Gradually encourage them to take up small jobs in the neighborhood, like babysitting. Let them take up summer internships to earn during the holidays. All this will ensure that they never underestimate the importance of hard work to earn money.

Number 5 Guide them to handle difficult situations

Encourage your child to solve their problems themselves. It is natural for them to come to you, but don't offer them the solution on a platter. Ask them what they think is the right way to go about something. Don't let them ignore the problem at hand simply because it feels tough. This life skill will help them steer through tough situations in life.