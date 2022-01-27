Lifestyle

5 DIY chemical peels for healthy and glowing skin

Homemade chemical peels are mild and exfoliate the skin in a gentle way.

Chemical face peels are a fast and effective way to boost skin health, get rid of dead skin, and make it soft and supple. Chemical peels provide deep chemical exfoliation and rejuvenate your skin. They also reduce acne scars, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, giving you brighter skin. Here are a few DIY chemical peels you can easily try at home to get that healthy glow.

Chemical peels exfoliate the dead skin cells and cause the top layer to peel off, revealing a fresh layer of skin. They can also help you with multiple skin concerns like rough skin texture, fine lines, sun damage, and excessively oily skin.

#1 Egg white and cucumber peel to treat wrinkles

This homemade chemical peel containing the goodness of egg whites and cucumber will treat your wrinkles and hydrate your skin. To make this, beat one egg white with half a cup of de-seeded cucumber. Then add one teaspoon of lemon juice and mix everything well to make a smooth paste. Apply it on cleansed skin. Let it sit for 20 minutes before rinsing off.

#2 Homemade AHA chemical peel for dry skin

This homemade chemical peel is great for people with dry, irritated, and itchy skin. This alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) peel with cane sugar and yogurt provides natural exfoliation, reduces dark spots, and nourishes your skin. Mix 1/4 cup cane sugar with 1/4 cup yogurt to form a paste. Apply the mask to your face. Wait for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

#3 DIY BHA chemical peel for oily skin

This natural beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) peel contains aspirin that produces salicylic acid that restores hydration by washing off excess oil on the skin. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with water and keep it aside. Then crush 12 aspirin tablets dipped in lemon juice in a bowl. Mix with the baking soda mixture. Apply the pack to your face. Wash off after 10 minutes.

#4 Apple cider vinegar peel for acne scars

Apple cider vinegar is widely known for reducing acne scars naturally by removing dead skin cells and regenerating the skin's topmost layer. To make this chemical peel, mix one teaspoon organic apple cider vinegar with one tablespoon apple sauce and stir well until combined properly. Apply the mask to cleansed face. Let it dry for 15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

#5 Cucumber and tea peel for sensitive skin

Cucumber has vitamin C that soothes skin irritations, while green tea's anti-inflammatory properties reduce skin redness and swelling. Steep one cup of chamomile tea and green tea in 100ml water and add unflavored gelatin. Then blend one cucumber and add the juice to the tea mix. Refrigerate the mixture. Then apply this mixture to your face. Keep it for 15-20 minutes and rinse off.