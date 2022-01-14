5 healthier alternatives to refined flour

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 07:22 pm 3 min read

Several people try to replace refined flour with more wholesome options for cooking and baking.

Refined flour, commonly known as maida in India, isn't known to be nutritionally rich. It is also considered to be high in calories. It is devoid of bran and several other nutrients and has no fiber. Consuming a lot of refined flour also upsets digestion, a reason why our mothers tell us to stay away from instant noodles. Here are some healthier alternatives.

Context Here is what our expert says

Wheat flour contains gluten which is harmful for people who suffer from celiac disease and gluten insensitivity.

For the rest of the population whole wheat or unrefined flour is a great source of fiber, protein, multivitamins and minerals.

The nutritive value of wheat flour can be increased by mixing other flours such as buckwheat for fiber, quinoa or chana for protein, soybean for flavonoids.

#1 Almond flour

Ever tried almond flour? It is the best gluten-free option and a healthy alternative to refined flour. It has a soft and sweet texture and has become a great replacement for refined flour in recent years. It can keep away the deficiency of essential nutrients like vitamin E, manganese, and fiber. You can also use it to prepare delicacies like cakes and brownies.

#2 Buckwheat flour

Buckwheat flour is an excellent alternative to refined flour and can be used to prepare several food items like cookies, pancakes, and cakes. You can also mix this flour with whole wheat flour to give a smoother texture to your sweets. Buckwheat flour has heightened levels of fiber and is also rich in antioxidants. People with a gluten allergy can easily have this.

#3 Soy flour

Made from soybean, soy flour is another excellent source of protein, calcium, iron, and important vitamins. It can efficiently help lower down cholesterol levels in your body. Studies have shown that soybean flour can largely help reduce hot flashes in over 80% of women dealing with menopause symptoms. It can also help prevent bone loss and is highly recommended for diabetic people.

#4 Quinoa flour

Quinoa flour is prepared by grinding quinoa to form a powder that gives a tender and moist texture. It is a good source of protein, fiber, and unsaturated fats. What's more, it can boost your digestive system due to the presence of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in it. You can use it to make pancakes, pizza, pie crusts, as well as muffins.

#5 Coconut flour

Coconut flour is another good replacement for refined flour. It can keep you energetic and contains saturated fats that promote metabolism and help lower down inflammation in your body. However, you will need more water to make a smooth dough. Coconut flour also has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It is a little sweet in taste, making it an excellent choice for cookies and muffins.