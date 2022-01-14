5 Indian destinations for solo women travelers

5 Indian destinations for solo women travelers

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 14, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Which of these places are you traveling to for your next solo trip? (Photo credit: Enchanting Travels)

Traveling solo can be liberating, especially for women. But safety is one of the foremost concerns that women are faced with before making this travel choice. However, there are many places in the country that welcome solo women travelers with open arms and have been termed as safe by several female travelers. Let's explore some Indian destinations that solo women travelers should visit.

Number 1 Sikkim

Situated in the northeast, Sikkim is blessed with pristine mountains and green cover. You can visit the monasteries if you are looking to meditate. For adventurous women, a trek in Mt. Kanchenjunga is a must. Bum Chum festival is also one of the recommended events. Guru Padmasambhava statue, Old Rumtek Gompa, Rumtek Gompa, Pelling are a few attractions to visit.

Number 2 Varanasi

Do not miss out on attending the Ganga aarti.

The oldest city of India, Varanasi is worth exploring. After the sun sets, sit on the Ganga ghat and witness the mesmerizing Maha aarti. You can visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and roam around Manikarnika Ghat. Fond of sarees? You can get a pure Banarasi saree here. Take a boat ride on the river Ganga and do not forget to enjoy the local delicacies.

Number 3 Goa

The Women and Child Development Ministry has rated Goa as one of the safest destinations for solo female tourists. It is the best destination for beach lovers and adventure junkies. You can try ATV biking, hiking, parasailing, bungee jumping, and more. Apart from experiencing the nightlife, visit the Aguada Fort, Basilica of Bom Jesus, and the Chapora Fort. Also, take a dolphin tour.

Number 4 Ladakh

(Photo credit: Flickr)

Ladakh is popular amongst youngsters. Boys, especially, like to take solo bike trips to this beautiful place. There is no reason why girls can't take a solo trip to Ladakh too. Royal Leh Palace, Diskit Monastery, Nubra Valley, Indus, and Zanskar River Sangam, Khardunga La are a must-visit during your trip. Adventure junkies can go river rafting, mountaineering, cycling, or try trekking.

Number 5 Udaipur

(Photo credit: Flickr)

Udaipur is a culturally rich place surrounded by scenic lakes and mountains. When here, you can visit Saheliyon ki Bari, Jag Mandir, Ahar Museum, Bagor Ki Haveli. Do not forget to go for a heritage walk. Shop your heart out and buy authentic Rajasthani clothes and home decoration items. Palaces like Sajjangarh, City, Jag Mandir must also be on your list.