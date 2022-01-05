5 ways to make your fast food healthy

5 ways to make your fast food healthy

Now you can make healthier choices when it comes to fast food options

Do you like fast food, but are scared of putting on weight? There are a few ways to enjoy outside food without worrying about feeding your body unhealthy things. All you need to do is make smart diet choices. It is all about scanning the menu to find healthier alternatives. Here are five ways to relish fast food and yet keep it healthy.

#1 Opt for green foods

A bowl of salad is the best thing you can choose while ordering out. You can include a portion of grilled meat for added taste. Be careful with the portion of dressing you pick for your salad. Drizzle a little instead of a lot to stay away from extra calories that are found in salt and sugar. Say no to cheese and croutons.

Number 2 Pay attention to the portion size

Fast-food restaurants offer size variations of the food items. You can always ask about them before ordering your favorite food. Pick the smallest size available for the sandwich. Choose a hamburger with a single patty instead of multiple patties. If you want to enjoy fries, then choose the smallest bag. The key is to be mindful of the portion.

Number 3 Pick healthier side-dishes

The side dishes you choose can be the gamechanger. Instead of fries or a bowl of ice cream, choose a salad with low-fat dressing. You can also pick from the baked options as they are much healthier than fried stuff. Corn on the cob and baked potatoes and baked beans are tasty and filling. A fruit salad or yogurt are also good options.

Number 4 Snack before venturing out

It is a good idea to eat something before you leave your home. Fill yourself up with fruit, a bowl of corn flakes, and low-fat milk. You can also carry a healthy snack along with you so that you suppress the temptation of stopping at a restaurant. Another option is to have plenty of water before venturing out. It will make you feel full.

Number 5 Take a trip to the super market

Instead of having your meal at a local food joint go to the supermarket. You will be able to purchase pre-cut vegetables and fruits. There you will also find low-fat yogurt or cheese. Many stores sell salads, sushi, and other instant healthy food items. Wash everything down with sparkling water or unsweetened iced tea.