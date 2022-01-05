5 tips for a perfect beach wedding

5 tips for a perfect beach wedding

Beach weddings are extremely beautiful and doing a few things right can make them memorable for everyone

Weddings are no longer just simple ceremonies. From location to food, trousseau, photography, theme, music, there is a lot to plan. Destination weddings are one such component of the entire extravaganza. Every year, around 25% of couples opt for destination weddings. You can get married in the hills, the desert or the beach. Here are a few tips to make your beach wedding memorable.

#1 Picking the location

Choosing the location depends on various factors. First, shortlist places that you both like. Now see if a beach holds some kind of significance to either of you. Also, check the ease of reach. Check how the weather is expected to behave during your wedding dates in the shortlisted places as you don't want the rain or excessive heat to ruin the fun.

#2 Check for basic facilities for guests

Think about the basic facilities that your guests will need. These include a parking spot, which might be an issue if the wedding is at a public beach. So plan ahead and maybe get a portion of the lot booked. You definitely need washrooms, so check for the nearest washrooms and place signboards on the wedding day so your guests don't find themselves lost.

#3 Make your decor windproof

Beaches are the windiest locations and you don't want your decor to fly all over the place. Tie your flower bouquets tightly on the pillars instead of sticking them. Use sturdy decor and unbreakable items to ensure a smooth event. If flowery decor seems cliché, you can use shells and fresh fruits to add a splash of color to your decor.

#4 Be careful with food selection

Choose the menu keeping in mind the weather and the place it would be served at. If you want to serve snacks during the main ceremony, keep them light, fresh, and something that won't spoil easily. You can always hold the main reception indoors to widen your options. Cakes prepared with buttercream may beat the heat for a longer duration.

#5 Select a suitable beach wedding attire

Keep in mind that a beach wedding won't allow you to dress in elaborate pieces and accessories. Keep your attire light and breezy and shoes you can walk in comfortably on the beach. Bright and fresh colors add to the pizzazz of a beach wedding. You can also get boardwalk pieces placed so walking isn't a hassle for either you or the guests.