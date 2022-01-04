5 decor ideas for your balcony

It is important to decorate your balcony just as you do your entire home

Your balcony deserves a little TLC, just like the other rooms in your house. This is the place we all go to to escape a noisy room, to relax, to enjoy a cup of tea while soaking in our surroundings. From DIY decor pieces to plants, faux grass to furniture, there is a lot you can do with this space. Here are some ideas.

#1 Invest in a swing

Swings are not just for kids. They look great on the balcony and can become your happy little place. You can eat, sleep, or read a book there. Swings come in different designs and materials, so choose what suits you best. A nestled swing seats one and is good for balcony corners. Be mindful of their sturdiness, especially if you have kids.

#2 Opt for durable outdoor furniture

When it comes to furniture for the balcony, the most important thing to keep in mind is durability. Wooden furniture made up of teak or redwood is meant to resist all weather conditions. You can place benches or a wooden couch, depending on your preference. Water hyacinth furniture also looks appealing on the balcony. Cover up everything in extreme weather conditions.

#3 Outdoor rugs look exceptionally beautiful

Outdoor rugs are a great option as compared to special flooring. They are not as expensive and you can remove them anytime you feel like changing the look of the floor. Ensure to use a non-skid rug pad, which will safeguard the rug from wear and tear and friction. If you have a wooden deck, rugs will prevent the deck from scratches.

#4 Plants are always a good idea

Plants can beautify your balcony apart from promoting more oxygen flow in your home. You can add Bougainvillea, Arabian Jasmine, Lantana, Marigold, and Rose plant to add a splash of colors to your little space. You can also invest in some artistic pot planters like iron and wooden planters to add a hint of elegance. Hanging pots are also in these days.

#5 A place to meditate

Your balcony is a great place to meditate and release your blues away. Place a low-height table, a textured rug or a throw blanket, and a Buddha statue. You can also add a small lamp to your space if you meditate early morning or late in the evening. It is recommended to choose soft-colored furniture and rugs for a soothing vibe.