5 foods to lower cholesterol in your body

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jan 27, 2022, 07:02 pm 3 min read

Bad cholesterol is a result of a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy foods.

A high level of cholesterol in your body is one of the primary causes of increased risk of heart diseases. Bad cholesterol causes fatty deposits to develop in the blood vessels that can block blood flow and can lead to heart stroke or heart attack. However, these five foods can lower your cholesterol levels and help you lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

Context Here is what our expert says

Foods that are rich in soluble fiber help in reducing blood cholesterol levels.

Soluble fiber like glucan bind to cholesterol present in the intestine and prevents its absorption into the bloodstream. Instead, it is excreted out as a waste.

Foods rich in sterols and stanols like nuts and whole grains also prevent absorption of cholesterol by the intestinal cells, resulting in lowered blood cholesterol.

#1 Oats and barley

If you are suffering from high cholesterol levels, then having a bowl of oatmeal or barley porridge with some banana or strawberries for breakfast can be perfect for you. These whole grains promote heart health and are filled with vitamins, plant compounds, minerals, and fiber. Packed with a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, oats and barley help to lower bad cholesterol levels by 7%.

#2 Dark chocolates

Dark chocolates not only taste great but are extremely healthy as well. Packed with the goodness of cocoa, dark chocolates shield the bad cholesterol present in your blood from oxidation which is primarily responsible for a heart attack. Flavonoids in dark chocolate raise good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol. But remember to choose a bar of dark chocolate with 75-85% of cocoa content.

#3 Nuts like walnuts, peanuts and almonds

According to several studies, nuts like almonds, peanuts, and walnuts are nutrient-dense foods that are extremely good for your heart health. Rich in monosaturated fats, walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, while almonds are high in L-arginine, calcium, potassium, and magnesium which regulate blood pressure. Consuming two-three nuts daily can lower cholesterol by 5% and reduce the risk of heart diseases by 28%.

#4 Avocados

High in fiber, fatty acids, and monosaturated fats, avocados are heart-healthy superfoods that help to lower bad cholesterol levels. These nutrient-dense fruits can raise good cholesterol levels if consumed daily with a sprinkle of lemon and salt. A study showed that consuming one avocado daily reduced high cholesterol levels in obese and overweight people more than those who didn't incorporate avocados in their diet.

#5 Tea

Packed with essential plant compounds, tea is great for your heart health. You can have green, black or white tea to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. Tea is packed with two vital compounds--quercetin and catechins. Quercetin lowers inflammation and improves the function of blood vessels while catechin activates nitric oxide which helps to lower blood pressure.