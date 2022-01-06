How to plan a kids birthday party during the pandemic

Birthday parties are so important for kids. They look forward to their special day the entire year. So when a pandemic ruins it, you can understand the despair it must cause to them. While things don't seem to get normal anytime soon, it is essential to celebrate special days while taking the necessary precautions. Here are a few things you can do.

Number 1 Create a minimal guest list

Keeping the guest list minimal will decrease the risk of contracting the infection. Make a list of your child's closest friends who they absolutely wish to have at their party. We are sure people will understand and most not even might be keen to attend a gathering. Besides, lesser people translates to lesser expenses as well. So get going with the guest list.

Number 2 Everyone should get their own plate

We know sharing is caring, but this time give one plate each to the guests. You don't want them to share germs. The idea of a buffet is a complete no-no. You can personalize the plates, glass, spoon by writing each child's name on them. You can stick the initials of the names in form of stickers that are available in the market.

Number 3 Make sure parents are fine with the gathering

It is important to make sure that the parents are OK with their kids attending a party. Ask them casually if their kids have become habituated to wearing masks. If they are not, then you can remove their name from the list. You can arrange a Zoom call so that your kid doesn't miss out on all the wishes.

Number 4 Make masks mandatory at the party

Even if it's a small get-together at your home, make sure everyone wears a mask. Plan something exciting so that the kids are glued to the party and are not bothered by the mask. If you have an additional budget, then purchase special face masks which the kids can use even later. This can leave a lasting impression on the kids' minds.

Number 5 Refrain from blowing the candles

As per a food journal research published at Clemson University, blowing candles can spread 1,400% more bacteria on the icing of the cake, So be mindful of skipping blowing the candles. Blowing a candle poses a health hazard of expelling virus particles. To keep it extra safe, you can also go for individual cupcakes for everyone.