Avocado 5 ways: Make this berry multi-task for you

Avocados are super versatile and can be a great addition to your everyday lifestyle.

Avocados are considered a superfood as they are packed with several nutritional benefits. These buttery and creamy fruits are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Avocados can also be used to enhance skin and hair health. They promote weight loss and can be included in your meals in various ways. Let's take a look at the different ways avocados can be used.

Avocados are tropical fruits originating in South America. They are a rich source of healthy fats (MUFA-oleic acid), phytonutrients, vitamin B complex and vitamin K.

Some people can be severely allergic to both the pollen and the fruit of avocado. Allergy to fruit is known as latex-fruit syndrome and can be lethal.

Avocado peels & leaves are poisonous for pets and farm animals.

Cooking Add some avocados to your diet

You can add these green pear-shaped fruits to different recipes to boost nutrition. The simplest way to enjoy them is to cut an avocado into chunks and drizzle some balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Guacamole is the most popular way to consume avocados. You can even add them to your salads to make them more filling and healthy.

Face mask Try an avocado face mask for soft and glowing skin

Packed with vital nutrients, avocados can do wonders for your skin and make it soft and supple. An avocado and oatmeal mask will hydrate your skin and repair damaged skin. To make the mask, cook the oatmeal and mash the avocado. Mix both together and apply it to cleansed face. Rinse with lukewarm water after 15 minutes. For best results, apply twice a week.

You can also use an avocado and turmeric mask to lighten and brighten your skin. Avocado and olive oil mask plump and moisturize the skin and give a youthful glow while an avocado and milk mask helps to even out your skin tone.

Hair mask Try an avocado hair mask for nourishment and hydration

Avocados contain natural oils and vitamins that are beneficial for your hair health. These nutrients moisturize and hydrate your scalp and keep your hair shiny and healthy. You can try a banana and avocado mask for smooth and shiny tresses. Blend ripe bananas and avocado together, apply them to damp hair, and massage well. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash off.

Weight loss Avocados will help you shed those extra kilos

Avocados are packed with heart-healthy fats and fiber that can keep you full for a longer time. This will prevent you from reaching out for unhealthy foods in between meals. This way you will end up having few calories which will promote weight loss in the long run. According to research, eating an avocado for breakfast lowers the appetite of overweight people.

Pregnancy Benefits of avocados during pregnancy

Packed with essential nutrients like folate and potassium, avocados are absolutely safe and healthy to have during pregnancy. Both potassium and folate are crucial in the growth and development of the fetus. Avocados also aid in digestion and reduce constipation issues that are common during pregnancy. The choline and iron present in avocados boost fetal nerve and brain development to keep your unborn healthy.