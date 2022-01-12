5 eating habits for a flat stomach

Jan 12, 2022

Don't we all want to get rid of extra flab around our bellies?

We are what we eat, and so is our belly. This is the place where the most stubborn fat accumulates. This fat also leads to several dreadful health issues like diabetes and obesity. Although exercises are important, one needs to keep a tab on the daily dietary habits to get a flat stomach. Here are some habits to follow.

For a flat stomach it is essential to reduce the excess fat in the belly region.

Science has proven that by introducing a disciplined diet plan with a regular exercise regimen will help get rid of the most stubborn of fat.

For those who are unable to withstand extreme or fad diets and strenuous exercise regimens, moderation with discipline will go a long way.

#1 Control your portion size

It is essential to focus on the size of your meal. The best way to do this is to use a smaller plate and ensure that you load it up with healthier foods. If you feel you are eating too much, trim your portion by 10-20%. Eating too little is also wrong as you might end up eating unhealthy foods to satiate yourself.

#2 Never skip or delay your breakfast

Many people tend to skip breakfast. But it is essential to have this meal if you desire a flat stomach. A hearty breakfast fills you with energy for the entire day, avoiding unhealthy snacking. Eating within one hour of waking up speeds your metabolism, which will eventually help reduce body fat. Make sure to include proteins and carbohydrates.

#3 Have protein-rich foods

Consuming enough protein is one of the most effective breakfast habits for a flat tummy as more calories are used to metabolize protein. Studies show that increasing protein intake from 15% to 30% made overweight women consume 441 fewer calories daily without any intentional restrictions. So include protein-rich foods like eggs, yogurt, and peanut butter in your breakfast.

#4 Have a cup of tea

Drinking tea can regulate your metabolism and detoxify your digestive system. Herbal teas can help you get a flat stomach as they are extremely low in calories and rich in antioxidants with anti-obesity properties that can control your appetite. Herbal teas like green tea, hibiscus tea, chamomile tea, and peppermint tea can also eliminate the formation of new fat cells in your body.

#5 Don't forget to eat fiber-rich foods

Include fiber-rich foods in your diet. Several studies have suggested that consuming soluble fiber can lead to a reduction in belly fat and lower the chances of gaining it back. Foods that are rich in fiber are also extremely filling, which will keep you away from unnecessary munching. Leafy greens, almonds, and bananas are a few of the many fibrous foods.