5 all-time favorite Disney shows

Disney has given us some memorable TV shows and characters

Disney TV shows never failed us as kids. No matter how bad your day was, a few episodes of some of these shows were enough to cheer us up. Those were simpler times when kids didn't fancy gadgets to feel good. We can watch some of them over a hundred times without getting bored even today. Here's going down memory lane.

#1 Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

(Photo credit: Disney)

The American comedy show Lizzie McGuire was created by Terri Minsky and premiered on Disney on January 12, 2001. The show follows Lizzie McGuire, a 13-year-old played by Hilary Duff, who deals with the issues of teenage life with her best friends-- Miranda and Gordo, at junior high. The Lizzie McGuire Movie, a film based on the show, was released in 2003.

#2 That's So Raven (2003-2007)

(Photo credit: Disney)

That's So Raven revolved around a high-school student Raven Baxter who has the ability to foresee the future. Most of these psychic visions involved her friends, family, or herself getting stuck in unfortunate situations. She then does various things in an effort to avoid them from coming true, but the problem is she usually misinterprets these situations. The show had a spin-off in 2017.

#3 The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005-2008)

(Photo credit: Disney)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody told the story of twin brothers Zack and Cody (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) who live in a hotel suite where their mother works as a singer. Other prominent characters include-- hotel's heiress London Tipton, candy counter girl Maddie and the manager Mr. Moseby. The show also had a sequel in 2008--The Suite Life on Deck.

#4 Hannah Montana (2006-2011)

(Photo credit: Disney)

Miley Cyrus's popular debut show Hannah Montana started airing in 2006. It revolves around the life of a young girl--Miley Stewart-- who wants to keep her identity as a pop star secret. However, her closest friends Lilly and Oliver eventually come to know about her double life. She traverses the social and personal issues of being a teenager while managing her secret life.

#5 Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

(Photo credit: Disney)

The show revolved around Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), a wizard living with her family in Manhattan and learning how to use magic responsibly. Once her training is complete, she would need to compete with her siblings to decide who will end up retaining wizardry skills. She tries to keep her identity as a wizard secret while trying to lead a normal life.