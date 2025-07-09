Chelsea beat Fluminense 2-0, reach Club World Cup final: Stats

Chelsea have booked their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final after a convincing 2-0 victory over Brazlian side Fluminense. The game was played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro shone on his full debut. He scored both goals for his team, leading them to the final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid on Sunday. Here's more.

Player spotlight Joao Pedro's double secures victory for Chelsea Pedro, a £60 million signing from Brighton, made his first start for Chelsea in this match. He scored a goal in each half, showcasing his talent and potential. His first goal arrived in the 18th minute. The 2nd goal came in the 56th minute with Enzo Fernandez assisting the same. The victory not only secured Chelsea's place in the final but also marked a successful full debut for Pedro with the club.

Match incidents Chelsea survive penalty scare in the 1st half Chelsea's defense was put to the test in the first half when Marc Cucurella cleared a shot off the line. Trevor Chalobah was also involved in a penalty incident after a handball from a left-wing free-kick. However, after VAR review, it was determined that his hand had been in a natural position, much to Fluminense's dismay.

Do you know? Chelsea earn roughly around £82 million from Club World Cup As per reports, the win over Fluminense have earned Chelsea an additional £22 million in prize money, bringing their total earnings from this tournament to nearly £82 million.

Information Here are the match stats Chelsea clocked 17 shots with 5 of them on target. Their opponents had three shots on target from 11 attempts. Chelsea had 27 shots in the opposition box compared to Fluminense's 17. The Blues had 54% ball possession and an XG of 1.85.