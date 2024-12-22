Summarize Simplifying... In short Everton's solid defense led to a goalless draw against Chelsea in a Premier League match, marking Chelsea's first failure to score since the season's start.

Despite Chelsea's record 74.6% possession, Everton's defensive prowess shone through, earning them their fifth clean sheet in six games and ending Chelsea's 15-game scoring streak.

Chelsea's coach, Enzo Maresca, praised his team's performance and Everton's defensive skills, expressing satisfaction with the game's outcome.

Chelsea missed the chance to score against Everton (Image Source: X/@Everton)

Solid defensive display helps Everton stop Chelsea in Premier League

By Rajdeep Saha 10:44 pm Dec 22, 202410:44 pm

What's the story Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park in matchweek 17 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday. Notably, the Toffees were superb and produced an excellent defensive show. The match was characterized by difficult conditions and missed opportunities from both ends. Chelsea's striker Nicolas Jackson hit the post with a close-range header in a first half dominated by his team.

Defensive prowess

Everton goalkeeper denies Chelsea's scoring attempts

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denied Jackson's another point-blank attempt. Meawnhile, Chelsea's Robert Sanchez and Tosin Adarabioyo also played a key role in keeping Everton at bay. This was Chelsea's first match in which they failed to score since the season's opening weekend, and their first failure to win a game in any competition since early November.

Stats

Everton's defensive record shines in Premier League

As per Opta, Everton have been defensively solid since October, having kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League. This is the most in Europe's big five leagues. This was also their fifth clean sheet in six games. Even though Chelsea enjoyed 74.6% possession against Everton, their highest average this season, they couldn't win. Everton also ended Chelsea's 15-game scoring run in the Premier League. This was Everton's 5th 0-0 draw in the Premier League this season.

Coach's perspective

Chelsea coach praises team's performance despite draw

Despite the draw, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was pleased with his team's performance. "I'm absolutely happy. I just said to the players that I'm more happy today than after the Brentford game," Maresca said. Maresca praised Everton's defensive skills and admitted it was a difficult game. He said his team needs to learn to play different kinds of games and was proud of their performance today.