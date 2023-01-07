Sports

FA Cup 2022-23, Manchester United overcome Everton 3-1: Key stats

Jan 07, 2023

Manchester United ran 3-1 winners over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United ran 3-1 winners over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup 2022-23. Marcus Rashford scored in his fifth successive game, besides making an assist for Antony. Everton went behind early on but Conor Coady equalized after a David de Gea howler. United took a 2-1 lead before Everton's equalizer was chalked off. Rashford scored a penalty late on.

How did the match pan out?

Rashford's low cross from the left saw Antony score the opening goal in the 4th minute. 10 minutes later, Coady poked home the equalizer after De Gea made a blunder of Neal Maupay's cross. United came close on numerous occasions but Everton held on before Coady scored an own goal, trying to clear Rashford's cross. VAR ruled out Everton's equalizer before Rashford struck.

Rashford claims these records

As per Opta, Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score in seven consecutive home appearances in all competitions since Wayne Rooney between February and April 2012. Rashford has five goals and two assists in his last five matches across competitions. In 24 matches this season, Rashford has 13 goals and five assists. Overall, he has raced to 106 goals for Man United.

United win seven matches in a row

As per Squawka, Manchester United have won seven competitive games in a row for the first time since December 2018-January 2019. United are still alive in every cup competition this season. Besides reaching the 4th round of the FA Cup, they are already in the Carabao Cup quarters and the Europa League knockout round play-off.

Here are the key match stats

United managed 17 attempts with 7 shots on target. Everton had eight attempts with five shots on target. United managed 58% ball possession and had an 87% pass accuracy. United earned a total of 8 corners to Everton's two.