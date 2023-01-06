Sports

PAK-NZ 2nd Test ends in a draw: WTC 2021-23 table

Written by V Shashank Jan 06, 2023, 07:13 pm 3 min read

New Zealand have improved their PCT to 27.27 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and New Zealand played out a draw in the second and final Test to conclude the series with a 0-0 scoreline. NZ inched close to a win, but Pakistani tailenders saved the day. NZ have bettered their Points Percentage (PCT) to 27.27 in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 table. Pakistan's PCT has taken a beating. Here's the updated ICC WTC table.

How did the second Test pan out?

Electing to bat, the Black Caps rallied their way to 449/10. Tom Latham and Devon Conway were the architects of the same. For Pakistan, spinner Abrar Ahmed (4/149) was the best bet. The hosts then racked up 408, courtesy of an unbeaten hundred from Saud Shakeel. Kiwis then tallied 277/5d, setting a 319-run target. Sarfaraz played an invaluable part as Pakistan drew the game.

Pakistan conclude their journey in ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle

Pakistan's PCT took a dip from 38.46 to 38.1. They were unmoved at the seventh spot as their journey came to an end in the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle (W4 L6 D4). Meanwhile, inaugural WTC winners New Zealand (27.27) improved their PCT. They are eighth-placed, with two wins, six draws, and three losses. Up next, they will host Sri Lanka in March (two Tests).

Australia are the frontrunner for the WTC final

Table-toppers Australia (PCT: 78.57) are a win away from booking a place in the WTC final (W10 L1 D3). If they beat SA, Australia would go through regardless of the result of their subsequent four-match away Test series versus India. If they lose to SA, they would need at least a win and two draws against India to go through comfortably.

India have matters in their own hands

Second-placed India have a PCT of 58.93 (W8 L4 D2). If Australia beat SA in Sydney, India would need a win by any margin against the Aussies to go through. However, if Dean Elgar's men sneak a win and whitewash West Indies 2-0 in their subsequent assignment, India would require at least three wins or two wins and as many draws against Australia.

Are Sri Lanka in the fray?

Sri Lanka (53.33) are third in the table. Their final assignment in the cycle is a two-match away series versus New Zealand. They have to win both games to extend their tally to 61.11%. Besides this, the Lankans would want Australia to beat SA in the Sydney Test and India in their subsequent series. So far, SL have managed five wins (L4 D1).

SA dependent on other outcomes to qualify for WTC final

South Africa are also dependent upon other results besides winning their remaining three games. They are currently fourth in the standings (PCT: 50%), with six wins and as many losses. Post the ongoing Sydney Test, SA will host WI (two Tests). They would also need the Aussies to win the series versus India. Notably, India last lost a home Test series back in 2012.

England wrap up their WTC run on a high

England bettered their PCT to 46.97 in the concluded Pakistan tour. They even jumped to the fifth spot in the WTC standings, with 10 wins, eight losses, and four draws. They have played out their six series in the 2021-23 cycle.

What about West Indies and Bangladesh?

West Indies' PCT took a beating from 45 to 40.91 post the drubbing in the second Test against Australia. WI, who are seated sixth, have accumulated four wins, five losses, and two draws across five series. Bangladesh (11.11) lie at the bottom of the heap (W1 L10 D1). The Tigers tasted a 0-2 thrashing against India to conclude their campaign in the 2021-23 cycle.