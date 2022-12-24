Sports

Shahid Afridi named interim chairman of PCB selection committee: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 24, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has been named the interim chairman of the men's team national selection committee. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the same on Saturday (December 24). While Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are the other members in the panel, Haroon Rashid, a member of the Management Committee, has been named the convener. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

PCB's previous selection committee, which was headed by former pacer Mohammad Wasim, was sacked following Pakistan's humiliating 0-3 Test series defeat against England at home.

The committee's contract was terminated after Najam Sethi took over as PCB chairman, replacing Ramiz Raja.

Meanwhile, the Afridi-led committee has only been appointed for Pakistan's upcoming home series against New Zealand, comprising two Tests and three ODIs.

What did Sethi say?

Speaking about the appointment of the interim selection panel, Sethi stated that Afridi and Co. will make brave decisions. "I welcome the interim Men's National Selection Committee and have no doubts that despite limited time, they will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand (starting December 26)," he stated.

High hopes from Afridi

One of the finest all-rounders to have played for Pakistan, Afridi was known for his aggressive mindset. Sethi believes the same approach would help the national team. "Afridi has been an attacking cricketer who played all his cricket with no fear." "I remain confident that through his insight and knowledge of the game, he will help Pakistan select the best and most deserving players."

Here's what Afridi said

Afridi seemed delighted with his new role and is determined to make a significant contribution. "I feel honored to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities," he stated. "I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans."

Horrendous run in home games

Meanwhile, the series defeat against England earned Pakistan many unwanted records. It was their first whitewash in Tests at home. Overall, it was the ninth instance of a visiting side completing a whitewash in a series. Earlier this year, Babar Azam's men also lost the home Test series against Australia by 0-1. England also recorded T20I series victory on Pakistan soil this year.