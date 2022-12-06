Sports

Pakistan-England Rawalpindi Test records 1,768 runs: Why it was special

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 06, 2022, 11:45 am 3 min read

England successfully defended 342 in the Test (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Pakistan failed to chase 343 despite contributions from Azhar Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saud Shakeel. Ollie Robinson and James Anderson stood out for the visitors, helping England clinch their third Test win in Pakistan. Interestingly, the first Test recorded 1,768 runs (aggregate). Here are the key stats.

How the 1st Test panned out

Centuries from four England batters helped the visitors pile up 657 on a lifeless wicket on offer. In response, Pakistan racked up 579/10, with openers notching hundreds each. Spinner Will Jacks was the central figure with the ball (6/161). Later, Joe Root and Harry Brook's fiery half-centuries rallied England to 264/7d on Day 4. England shone on Day 5 to pocket the duel.

Third-most runs scored in a Test

Pakistan and England registered an aggregate of 1,768 runs, the third-most runs scored in a Test. In 1939, the Durban Test between South Africa and England recorded 1,981 runs, the most in a match to date. The Rawalpindi Test broke a 53-year-old record as the 1969 Test between Australia and West Indies at the Adelaide Oval produced 1,764 runs.

Pakistan scored 847 runs, yet lost!

Pakistan scored an aggregate of 847 runs in the Test, the second-most for a team in a defeat. Their first-innings total of 579 is also the third-highest by a team in this regard. In 1948, England scored 861 runs across two innings before losing.

A rare Test, indeed!

According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the first time a Test has produced a result wherein both teams scored over 550 runs. Each of the 15 previous Tests with two 550-plus totals ended in a draw. Notably, 1,768 runs scored in Rawalpindi are the most in a Test to produce a result (The previous highest: 1,753 runs between Australia and England in 1921, Adelaide).

A brave declaration by England

England gained a lead of 342 in the second innings after making a brave declaration on Day 4. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the joint-fifth-lowest lead for any team while declaring when at least four sessions are remaining in the match.

England seamers share nine wickets in fourth innings

Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, and Ben Stokes shared nine wickets as England managed to defend 342. These are the joint-second-most wickets taken by seamers in the fourth innings of a Test in Asia. In 1983, West Indies pacers took all 10 wickets against India (Ahmedabad).

England script these records

England racked up 506/4 on Day 1, breaking a 112-year-old record. They became the first side to have slammed over 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook completed their respective hundreds on the opening day. This was the first instance of four batters scoring tons on Day 1 of a Test match.