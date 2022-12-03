Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Decoding the notable records scripted

Saurashtra clinched their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title by defeating Maharashtra by five wickets in the final of the 2022-23 edition. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side put up a comprehensive show in the summit clash as Saurashtra chased down 249 with 21 balls to spare. Veteran opener Sheldon Jackson stole the show with a century. Here were decode the notable records scripted in the tournament.

How did the final match pan out?

Maharashtra posted 248/9 while batting first in the contest. While Ruturaj Gaikwad dazzled with a century (108), Azim Kazi (37) and Naushad Shaikh (31) were the other significant contributors. Chirag Jani claimed a three-fer for Saurashtra. In reply, Sheldon Jackson (133*) and Harvik Desai (50) led the chase with brilliant knocks. The side managed to cross the line in 46.3 overs.

Most runs in the tournament

Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan, who was in sublime form, finished as the highest run-scorer. He smashed 830 runs in eight games at 138.33 (100s: 5). No batter has scored more runs in an edition of VHT. The dasher even became the first batter to slam five successive centuries in List A cricket. Jagadeesan now also owns the highest individual List A score (277).

Tamil Nadu muster the highest List-A total

Jagadeesan's 277 was recorded against Arunachal Pradesh in the league stage. The same guided Tamil Nadu to the highest team score in the history of List A cricket. The side finished at 506/2 in their allotted 50 overs while batting first.

Most wickets in the tournament

Saurashtra skipper Unadkat finished the competition as the highest wicket-taker, having claimed 19 wickets in nine games at 16.1. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a five-fer as well. Moreover, the left-arm pacer bowled at a sensational economy rate of 3.33.

Records scripted by Ruturaj Gaikwad

Despite missing the majority of the league stage, Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 660 runs in five games. The tally includes four tons of which one was converted into a historic double-century. While his average reads 220, he struck at 113.59 in the competition. Notably, he also smashed most sixes in the season (34).

Feats accomplished in the final clash

Gaikwad, during his 108-run knock in the final, became the first batter to score four or more tons in two separate editions of VHT. Gaikwad now has 12 centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the most by any batter.

Highest List A average

Gaikwad now boasts the highest batting average in the history of List A cricket (61.12). He has so far scored 4,034 runs in 71 games with the help of 15 centuries and 16 fifties, striking over 100.

Seven sixes in an over

Gaikwad smashed Uttar Pradesh spinner Shiva Singh for seven sixes in an over (49th) in the quarter-final. The latter delivered a no-ball in that over. Gaikwad gathered 42 runs in that over (excluding extras), most by a batter in a List A over. The 25-year-old, overall, mustered 16 sixes in the contest, most for a batter in a VHT match.

Best figures in the tournament

Saurashtra's left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the only bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul in the tournament. The 32-year-old returned with astonishing figures of 7/10 in 10 overs versus Manipur in the league stage. He delivered a total of six maidens in that contest.

Second title for Saurashtra

Meanwhile, Saurashtra clinched their maiden VHT title in the 2007-08 edition. Though they reached the final of the 2017-18 season, the side failed to get the glory. On the other hand, Maharashtra enjoyed their best VHT campaign as they made their maiden final appearance.