Jagadeesan registers highest-ever individual List A score, breaks these records

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 21, 2022, 12:51 pm 1 min read

Jagadeesan smashed 277 off 141 balls

Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan shattered flurry of records in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Arunachal Pradesh. Jagadeesan now has the highest individual score in List A cricket, having slammed a 141-ball 277. He broke the 20-year-old record of Alistair Duncan Brown. Jagadeesan has also become the first-ever batter to slam five consecutive centuries in the 50-over format.

Double-century Sixth batter to score a double-century in VHT

TN openers Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan were all guns blazing after AP elected to field. The duo shared a 416-run stand before the former departed. Jagadeesan then became the sixth batter to score a double-ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed 277, the highest individual score in a List A innings. Jagadeesan broke Ali Brown's record of 268 for Surrey versus Glamorgan in 2002.

Tons Fifth consecutive List A ton

Jagadeesan has been on a roll in India's domestic circuit. He slammed his fifth consecutive List A century, the first-ever batter to do so. The right-handed batter surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who smashed four consecutive centuries in 2014-15. Jagadeesan's scores (centuries) in the ongoing tournament read 277 vs TN, 128 vs Haryana, 168 vs Goa, 107 vs Chhattisgarh, and 114* vs Andhra.