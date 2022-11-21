Jagadeesan registers highest-ever individual List A score, breaks these records
Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan shattered flurry of records in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Arunachal Pradesh. Jagadeesan now has the highest individual score in List A cricket, having slammed a 141-ball 277. He broke the 20-year-old record of Alistair Duncan Brown. Jagadeesan has also become the first-ever batter to slam five consecutive centuries in the 50-over format.
TN openers Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan were all guns blazing after AP elected to field. The duo shared a 416-run stand before the former departed. Jagadeesan then became the sixth batter to score a double-ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed 277, the highest individual score in a List A innings. Jagadeesan broke Ali Brown's record of 268 for Surrey versus Glamorgan in 2002.
Jagadeesan has been on a roll in India's domestic circuit. He slammed his fifth consecutive List A century, the first-ever batter to do so. The right-handed batter surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who smashed four consecutive centuries in 2014-15. Jagadeesan's scores (centuries) in the ongoing tournament read 277 vs TN, 128 vs Haryana, 168 vs Goa, 107 vs Chhattisgarh, and 114* vs Andhra.