5 healthy and tasty dosa varieties

Jun 15, 2022

Dosa is one of the staple dishes in India, especially in the South Indian states. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A popular South Indian dish, dosa is made using simple ingredients and keeps you full for a long time. Also called the Indian pancake, dosa is easy to digest and the healthy carbs in it provide your body with a good amount of energy. It's also perfect for people on a weight loss diet. Here are five different types of dosas you must try.

#1 Rava dosa: Thin and crispy

Made with semolina, all-purpose flour, rice flour, and flavorful spices, rava dosa is extremely crispy. You can add the usual potato stuffing to it or paneer with finely chopped onion, green chilies, and coriander leaves. It is low in carbs and much healthier than regular dosa. Since it isn't made of rice, even diabetic patients can enjoy this dosa.

#2 Millet dosa: A vegan option

If you looking for a vegan and gluten-free version of dosa, then you can try millet dosa which is healthy, nutritious, and wholesome. Prepared using pearl millet and urad dal, this dosa is packed with fiber, potassium, protein, iron, and magnesium. This is also perfect for weight loss as millets are low in calories. It's safe for diabetics as millets control blood sugar levels.

#3 Neer dosa: Light and gluten-free

Meaning water dosa in Kannada and Tulu, neer dosa is a Mangalorean delicacy that originated in Karnataka's Tulu Nadu region. It is a thin and lacy dosa made with soaked rice, salt, and water. This dosa is light and gluten-free and doesn't require any oil for preparation. The batter of this dosa is extremely thin and watery and therefore the name neer (water).

#4 Set dosa: Relish multiple dosas at one time

Also known as sponge dosa, set dosa is usually made with urad dal, rice, and poha. Unlike other dosas, this dosa is soft, light, and spongy and looks similar to a pancake. Originating from Karnataka, set dosa is cooked only on one side and usually served in a set of two or three. This dosa is best enjoyed with some veg kurma.

#5 Adai dosa: A thicker preparation

A popular preparation from South India, adai dosa is prepared with different kinds of lentils, rice, and flavorful spices. It is thick and heavy in texture and packed with proteins and carbs which makes it quite filling and wholesome. Unlike other dosas, adai doesn't go through any fermentation process. You can serve adai dosa with coconut chutney or avial (mixed vegetable dish).