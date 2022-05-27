Lifestyle

How to make mayonnaise and some recipes using it

Written by Lahari Basu May 27, 2022

Try out these easy mayonnaise dishes.

Mayonnaise is one of our favorite condiments and dips. Who wouldn't like that creamy goodness in their sandwiches? Although you can buy it from any convenience or grocery store, did you know how simple and easy it is to prepare mayo at home? Check out these easy recipes you can prepare with mayonnaise quickly when you have guests over.

Preparation Make mayonnaise in few easy steps

Separate egg whites from the yolks. Set aside the egg whites and take the egg yolks into a bowl. Pour lemon juice into the bowl and whisk them well. Pour oil into the bowl gradually whisking continuously. Once the mixture thickens, pour the oil in a slow and steady stream. Whisk well until the oil has been incorporated. Season with salt and powdered mustard.

#1 Potato salad

Boil eggs and keep them aside. Chop the eggs and onions. Slice celery thinly and keep it aside. Peel potatoes and cut them into small cubes and boil them. Drain the water and let them cool down. In a large mixing bowl add mayonnaise, salt, sugar, vinegar, and pepper. Mix them well and add potatoes, celery, onion, and eggs and toss them to coat.

#2 Macaroni salad

Boil a large pot of salted water, add macaroni, and cook until done. Rinse with water and set aside. In a large bowl, mix mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper together to blend well. Add in chopped onion, celery, green bell peppers, carrots, and macaroni. Refrigerate for at least a few hours before serving. This is a classic at parties!

#3 Chicken salad

Toast almonds in a frying pan tossing frequently. Watch carefully, so they don't burn. Mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, throw in some cooked shredded or cubed chicken, toasted almonds, and chopped celery. Add the mayonnaise mixture and toss everything to coat well. Sprinkle some sea salt and green onions.

#4 Spinach Quiche

In a large bowl, whisk mayonnaise and milk until smooth. Add in eggs and whisk. Take a pie shell and layer it with spinach, cheese, and onion. Pour in the egg mixture. Place the quiche on a foiled baking sheet. Cover the quiche with foil and bake in a preheated oven for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake for 15 minutes.