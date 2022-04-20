Lifestyle

5 easy and lip-smacking iftar snacks

Apr 20, 2022

The holy month of Ramadan is on and will culminate in Eid on May 2. During this month, Muslims keep Roza (fasting) and they begin their fast with a pre-dawn meal called sehri which keeps them energized throughout the day. After sunset, they break their fast with a delicious feast called iftar. Here are five delicious and easy iftar snacks to try.

#1 Paneer pakora

Paneer pakora is the perfect light snack to serve at your iftar parties. It's crispy from the outside and soft and creamy from the inside. Mix together gram flour, turmeric powder, garam masala, red chili powder, carom seeds, salt, asafoetida, and water to prepare the batter. Dip the paneer cubes in the batter and deep-fry in mustard oil. Serve hot with some coriander chutney.

#2 Dahi vada

Soak urad dal overnight and make a paste. Add green chilies, ginger, and salt and make a light batter. Drop the vadas carefully into hot oil and deep-fry until golden and crispy. Let them cool and then soak in water. Press gently and place in a serving dish. Add curd, tamarind chutney, black salt, coriander leaves, and roasted cumin seeds over them. Enjoy!

#3 Hara bhara kebab

Pressure cook overnight-soaked chana dal with ginger, green chilies, and water for two whistles. Blend together chana dal, spinach, and green peas with some water. Add the mixture to a bowl and mix it with paneer, salt, chaat masala, garam masala, and bread crumbs. Shape them into flat kebabs and dip them into flour-water paste and bread crumbs. Deep-fry the kebabs and serve hot.

#4 Bread pakora

Bread pakora is a deep-fried savory snack that is extremely easy to make. Mix together gram flour, garam masala, baking soda, red chili powder, ajwain, and salt. Add a spoon of oil, and water and mix well to prepare a medium-thick batter. Dip the bread slices in the batter and fry. Sprinkle chaat masala on top and serve hot and crispy with tomato sauce.

#5 Fruit chaat

This fruit chaat recipe made with fresh seasonal fruits is spicy, sweet, tangy, savory, and healthy as well. Boil sweet potatoes and fry chopped potatoes until golden. Add chopped bananas, apples, mangoes, boiled sweet potatoes, and fried potatoes to a bowl. Add lemon juice, chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, and black salt, and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.