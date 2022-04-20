Lifestyle

Best tourist places in Deoghar, Jharkhand

Deoghar is a holy city in Jharkhand and believed to be home of the Gods. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Deoghar in Jharkhand is a sacred place for Hindus as it is home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas sites Baba Baidyanath Dham. The temples make this city a pilgrimage site. Deoghar is a Hindi word that literally translates to "abode (ghar) of the Gods (dev)." If you are planning to travel to Deoghar, here are all the places you should visit.

#1 Baba Baidyanath Temple

Baba Baidyanath Temple is known as both a jyotirlinga and a shaktipeeth. It is believed that Ravan sacrificed his ten heads to Lord Shiva here, seeing which, the Lord healed Ravana's injuries. The temple has a 72 ft high pyramidal tower. There are three gold vessels on top, along with a punchshula. An eight-petalled lotus called Chandrakanta Mani is also set there.

#2 Basukinath Temple

One of the oldest temples in Deoghar, Basukinath Temple is believed to be Lord Shiva's court. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's temples face each other here. When the gates to the temples are opened, people step back as it is believed that Shiva and Parvati meet each other at this time. The best time to visit is during Shravan Mela, between July and August.

#3 Tapovan caves and hills

Tapo Nath Mahadev temple is the main attraction at Tapovan hills. A cracked rock here attracts tourists, within whose inner surface one can see Lord Hanuman's portrait. This is truly awe-inspiring since the crack is not large enough to allow one to draw. There is a small water body near the hill named Sita Kund where Goddess Sita is believed to have bathed.

#4 Naulakha Mandir

Dedicated to Radha and Lord Krishna, Naulakha Mandir's shrine has about 146 ft high idols of them. A donation of Rs. 9 lakh by Queen Charushila of a royal family from Kolkata reportedly kicked off the temple's construction, thus lending it the name "Naulakha." The temple also has an idol of saint Balananda Brahmachari, on whose advice it was built.

#5 Mayurakshi River

Mayurakshi translates to "peacock eyes" (mayur=peacock, akshi=eye). The water of this river is crystal clear during the dry seasons. But during the monsoons, the river floods the valley. It is a major river in Jharkhand and West Bengal before ultimately joining the Ganga. You can enjoy boating at the Masanjor Dam on this river. It is a great spot for picnics and sunset views.