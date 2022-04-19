Lifestyle

5 yummy mango recipes you must try this summer

One of the good things about the summer season is that you can relish some sweet and juicy mangoes during this time. This pulpy and sweet summer fruit is versatile and can be added to chaats, juices, salads, desserts, pickles, and chutneys. Known as the "King of Fruits," mango is rich in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Check out these five delicious mango recipes.

#1 Mango kheer

Mango kheer is a creamy and sweet dessert that adds a fun twist to the traditional kheer recipe and satisfies your sweet tooth. Add milk, basmati rice, and sugar to a saucepan and stir well. Add saffron strands and stir again. Once it has boiled, add mango puree, almonds, raisins, and mint leaves and cook well. Garnish with almonds, refrigerate, and serve chilled.

#2 Mango curry

This sweet and refreshing mango curry recipe is perfect for summer and is best enjoyed with some rice. Heat oil, add mustard seeds and curry leaves and stir well. Add turmeric powder and coconut cream and let it boil. Add mango puree, water, jaggery, salt, and yellow chili powder. Stir well and bring to a boil. Add ripe mango cubes, boil, and serve hot.

#3 Mango cheesecake

Grind some digestive biscuits into fine crumbs. Add butter and grind again. Place this mix into a cake pan and bake for seven-eight minutes in a 180°C preheated oven. Whip a mixture of powdered sugar, cream cheese, mango pulp, and melted white chocolate and pour into the cake pan. Refrigerate it for four-six hours. Garnish with some fresh ripe mango pieces and enjoy.

#4 Mango halwa

Infused with the flavor of fresh ripe mangoes and lots of ghee, this vibrant-colored mango halwa recipe is easy to make. Roast wheat flour, gram flour, and semolina in ghee. Add hot water to it and stir well. Add mango puree, sugar, and fresh cream and cook for some time. Add cardamom, nuts, and some more ghee; mix well. Garnish with pistachios and serve.

#5 Mango dal

Pressure cook dal with turmeric powder and water and mash it well. Add water, salt, and ripe mango pieces, and boil for some time. Separately, heat oil, add cumin seeds, and asafoetida; let it splutter. Add garlic, green chili, onion, and curry leaves, and cook well. Pour this over the dal and mix well. Add coriander leaves, simmer for two minutes and serve hot.