Lifestyle

5 Indian vegetarian snacks for parties

5 Indian vegetarian snacks for parties

Written by Sneha Das Apr 20, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

These easy-to-make vegetarian snacks will add life to your parties and get-togethers.

A party is incomplete without some delicious snacks and starters. And who said vegetarian snacks cannot be yummy and don't go well at parties. There are several vegetarian snacks that are nutritious, tasty, and easy to prepare as well when guests are coming over. Here are five Indian vegetarian snacks to include in your party menu.

#1 Aloo chaat

Made with fried potatoes, aloo chaat is the perfect snack to serve at parties. Shallow fry boiled cubed potatoes until golden. Add them to a bowl and toss them with red chili powder, cumin-coriander powder, chaat masala, and lemon juice. Add green coriander chutney, onions, and sweet tamarind chutney and mix well. Pour curd over potatoes, garnish with sev and coriander leaves and serve.

#2 Paneer sandwich

Crumble the paneer. Add oregano, green chilies, red chili powder, pepper powder, salt, basil leaves, celery, and coriander leaves, and mix well. Spread butter on bread slices. Place the paneer mix on top and sprinkle chaat masala and jeera powder. Place thinly-sliced tomato and onion over it. Sprinkle salt, chaat masala, and cumin powder. Grill the sandwich and serve hot with coriander chutney.

#3 Onion pakora

Onion pakoras are crispy Indian fritters that will surely impress your guests at the next party. Mix thinly sliced onions with gram flour, rice flour, ginger-garlic paste, carom seeds, coriander powder, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander leaves, and green chilies. Sprinkle little water and mix the ingredients well to prepare a thick batter. Deep-fry the pakoras and serve hot with green chutney.

#4 Corn cheese balls

Made with fresh sweet corn and gooey cheese, these corn cheese balls have a crunchy texture with a soft center. Mix mashed potatoes with boiled corn kernels, grated cheese, garlic paste, pepper powder, salt, dried basil, oregano, and all-purpose flour. Make small balls and fry them until crispy and golden. Drain the excess oil and serve hot with some tomato ketchup.

#5 Samosa

Saute cumin seeds, coriander seeds, ginger, and green chili in oil. Add cashews, peanuts, raisins, mashed potatoes, cumin powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt, kasoori methi, coriander leaves, red chili powder, and mix well. Make a firm dough using flour, carom seeds, salt, ghee, and water. Roll the dough, stuff the filling inside, and shape them like a triangle. Deep-fry the samosas and serve.