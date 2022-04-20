Lifestyle

5 tomato face packs for radiant and fresh skin

Written by Sneha Das Apr 20, 2022, 03:31 pm 3 min read

Tomatoes offer a host of skincare benefits and make your skin look bright and flawless.

Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K1, tomatoes are not only great for your overall health but are equally beneficial for your skin too. Tomatoes brighten your skin tone and their astringent properties eliminate the dirt build-up and make the skin fresh and rejuvenated. They also remove tan and soothe sunburns. Here are five tomato face packs for summer.

#1 Tomato and aloe vera face pack

Summer is when our skin bears the brunt of the harsh sun, humidity, and unbearable heat. It becomes dull and develops dark spots. Try this tomato and aloe vera face pack. Mash a ripe tomato and mix it with aloe vera gel. Apply it all over your face and neck. Wait for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

#2 Tomato and besan face pack

Packed with antimicrobial properties, besan or gram flour will eliminate dirt and toxins from your skin. Tomatoes will reduce acne, and dark spots and make your skin glowing and plump. Mix together one tablespoon of besan, one mashed tomato, half a cup of yogurt, and some turmeric. Apply this pack all over your face. Wait for 15 minutes before washing it off with water.

#3 Tomato and honey face pack

This tomato and honey pack is extremely effective in reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Vitamin C in tomatoes repairs the damaged skin cells by increasing collagen production. The astringent properties of honey and tomatoes maintain the skin's natural pH levels. Mix one mashed tomato with one tablespoon of honey. Massage it all over your face, let it dry, and rinse off.

#4 Tomato, curd and lemon face pack

Looking for a natural way to remove tan? Use this tomato, curd, and lemon face pack to reverse sun damage and cleanse your skin, revealing a smooth, bright and radiant complexion. Mix two tablespoons of tomato pulp with a few drops of lemon juice and one tablespoon of curd. Apply this pack evenly to your face. Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off.

#5 Tomato and olive oil face pack

This tomato and olive oil face pack is perfect for people with dry skin. Tomatoes will act as a natural sun protectant and soothe irritable skin while olive oil will moisturize your skin. Mix two tablespoons of tomato pulp with one tablespoon of olive oil. Apply it to your face. Wait for 10-15 minutes before washing it off. Use this pack twice a week.