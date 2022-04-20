Lifestyle

5 reasons to use a boar bristle hair brush

Brushing your hair regularly with a boar bristle brush will make it strong and healthy.

Do you know that hairbrushes are not standard? If you go on the hunt, you will find that they are made of different materials to cater to various needs. One such variety of hairbrushes is the boar bristle brush. It is meant to distribute your hair's natural oils evenly, thus reducing frizz and adding shine. Made from boar hair, these brushes are 100% natural.

#1 Prevents hair breakage

As mentioned above, boar bristle brushes spread the oils throughout your hair. This makes your hair smoother, frizz-free, and prevents breakage. They make your hair more elastic and work better than most anti-frizz serums. These brushes also prevent the everyday damage caused to the hair from combing as the natural bristles of these brushes cause less friction. Lesser stress translates to stronger hair.

#2 Can be used to style your hair

A boar bristle brush is a great beauty tool to style your hair. It makes your hair sleek and smooth while letting the tool do its job. You can find a paddle brush as well as a round brush in the market. They work really well for blow-drying and creating curls. A boar bristly brush naturally straightens your hair by spreading the natural oils.

#3 Adds shine to your hair

A boar bristle brush acts as a natural conditioner for your hair and adds a nice shine to it by distributing the sebaceous oils of your scalp throughout the rest of your mane evenly. This prevents an oily and greasy build-up on the roots and takes away the excess oiliness from your hair. Your hair feels clean, fragrant, and dirt-free.

#4 Stimulates your scalp and promotes hair growth

Brushing your hair regularly with a boar bristle brush gives you a relaxing head massage and helps to stimulate the scalp. The natural bristles of the hairbrush help to unclog your hair follicles, regulate excess oil production, and boost blood flow that contributes to healthy hair growth. Poor blood circulation is a major reason for hair fall and the slow growth of hair.

#5 Reduces hair wash frequencies

A boar bristle brush prevents the build-up of excess oil in the roots by distributing it evenly to the rest of your hair which means it makes your hair less greasy and stops it from weighing down. This in turn helps to reduce the frequency of your hair wash to once every three or four days while maintaining its shine, texture, and health.

Information How to use the brush properly?

Avoid using a boar bristle brush on wet hair and brush your hair from the root to the tip to distribute the sebum and create shiny locks. Brush your hair in sections and avoid mixing heavy products like mousse and hairspray with the brush.