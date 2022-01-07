5 amazing benefits of activated charcoal

5 amazing benefits of activated charcoal

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 06:51 pm 3 min read

Activated charcoal is a popular skincare ingredient

Activated charcoal is a widely-used ingredient in the beauty industry and is used in several products. Its ability to suck out dirt and toxins from the skin has made it a popular skincare ingredient. It is used in face washes, face masks, as an exfoliator and is an efficient detox agent for both hair and body. Let us delve into its benefits in detail.

Context What is activated charcoal?

Activated charcoal is a black powder, produced when charcoal is exposed to high temperatures. The exposure forms small spaces or holes in the charcoal, making it effectively absorbent to trap several chemicals and toxins. Activated charcoal is also combined with lemon to prepare a detox drink to help provide relief from diarrhea and indigestion. It can also whiten your teeth.

Acne It helps reduce acne and blemishes

Activated charcoal is known to have high anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Therefore, if you apply it to acne, it can dry it up. It also has the ability to reduce blemishes with regular use. Apply a mixture of activated charcoal, tea tree oil, and aloe vera gel. Wash off after 10 minutes. It is safe to do twice a week.

Deep cleansing It can deeply cleanse your face

Activated charcoal has the power to absorb bacteria, eliminate toxins, and other impurities from deep within the skin. If you have oily skin, it can be used once or twice a week to balance out excess oil. Whereas, if you have dry skin, use activated charcoal with liquid cleansers that have hyaluronic acid to make sure that the skin doesn't dry out.

Hair dandruff It can treat dandruff and eliminate dirt from scalp

Dandruff takes place due to fungal infections and an oily scalp. Activated charcoal can help treat itchy scalp and dandruff. As said earlier, it has anti-bacterial properties that can extract toxins from your scalp. It also has high exfoliating properties to eliminate dirt from the scalp. You can mix some activated charcoal powder in mild shampoo and use it twice a week.

Hair volume It can restore the natural volume of hair

Hairstyling products can damage your hair. Over time, the skin on your scalp gets clogged with pollutants and the build-up of products, making them greasy and thin. Activated charcoal pulls out impurities, prevents excess sebum on your scalp, and lets your hair breathe easily. This, in turn, restores the natural volume of hair. You can use a DIY scrub of charcoal and coconut oil.