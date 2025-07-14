By the numbers: Jannik Sinner completes 100 Grand Slam matches

100

81-19 win-loss record for Sinner at Grand Slams

Sinner featured in his 100th Grand Slam match which came in the final versus Alcaraz. With this result, he has raced to an 81-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Sinner owns a 22-4 win-loss record at Australian Open. He owns a 22-6 record at Roland Garros. His tally at Wimbledon reads 20-4. Lastly, he is 17-5 at the US Open.