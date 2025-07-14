By the numbers: Jannik Sinner completes 100 Grand Slam matches
What's the story
Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, overcame second seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025. Sinner won the contest 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his maiden Wimbledon crown. He lifted his 4th Grand Slam title, adding gloss to two Australian Open honors and one US Open. Notably, Sinner also completed 100 Grand Slam matches.
100
81-19 win-loss record for Sinner at Grand Slams
Sinner featured in his 100th Grand Slam match which came in the final versus Alcaraz. With this result, he has raced to an 81-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Sinner owns a 22-4 win-loss record at Australian Open. He owns a 22-6 record at Roland Garros. His tally at Wimbledon reads 20-4. Lastly, he is 17-5 at the US Open.
Do you know?
Sinner is only behind Nadal (since 2000) with this record
As mentioned, Sinner claimed an 81st men's singles match win at Grand Slam events. As per Opta, since 2000, only Rafael Nadal (86) has claimed more wins from his first 100 men's singles matches at Grand Slams.