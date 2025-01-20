Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open 2025 quarter-finals: Key stats
What's the story
World No. 1 men's singles tennis ace, Jannik Sinner, has made it to the last eight of the Australian Open.
The defending champion won in four sets over 13th seed Holger Rune in the 4th round on Monday.
Sinner won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on the Rod Laver Arena.
The Italian has reached the quarters at AO for the 3rd time.
Numbers
65-18 win-loss record for Sinner at Slams
Sinner has raced to a 65-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
On the other hand, his win-loss record at the Australian Open reads as 19-4.
Sinner, who won the 2024 AO, made it to the 4th round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.
Notably, the two-time Grand Slam winner enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at majors last year.
Information
Sinner races to 3-2 win-loss record over Rune
Sinner now owns a 3-2 win-loss record over Rune in the head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Rune won the pair's first two meetings at Sofia 2022 and ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo 2023. Sinner has won three successive matches since then.
Opta stats
Unique records made by Sinner
As per Opta, Sinner is the fourth player in the last 30 years to reach the quarter-finals for 15 consecutive Tour level tournaments (ATP Finals excluded) after the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.
Sinner (93.6%, 44-3) has surpassed Bjorn Borg (91.9%) for the highest win percentage at ATP level while ranked ATP #1, since the rankings were first published (1973).
Information
Here are the match stats
Sinner doled out 14 aces with Rune serving 5 aces. However, Sinner had committed double faults to Rune's four. Sinner owned an 82% win on the first serve and a 69% win on the 2nd serve. He converted 4/8 break points.