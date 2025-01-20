What's the story

World No. 1 men's singles tennis ace, Jannik Sinner, has made it to the last eight of the Australian Open.

The defending champion won in four sets over 13th seed Holger Rune in the 4th round on Monday.

Sinner won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on the Rod Laver Arena.

The Italian has reached the quarters at AO for the 3rd time.