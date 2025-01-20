Who is Himani Mor, wife of Olympian Neeraj Chopra
Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra (27) announced his marriage to tennis player Himani Mor recently.
Chopra took to social media to share the news along with a few photos from the intimate ceremony on Sunday.
The wedding was held in Himachal Pradesh and was attended by 40-50 close guests.
"Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," wrote Chopra in his post.
Here's more about India's greatest javelin player's bride.
जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025
नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8
Profile
Who is Himani Mor?
Mor, a 25-year-old tennis player from Sonipat, Haryana, is now Chopra's wife.
She studied at Little Angels School in Sonipat and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Sports Management (Major) from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.
Mor has also represented India at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University.
Accomplishments
Mor's achievements and career highlights
Mor has a gold medal to her name from the World Junior Tennis Championship in Malaysia in 2016.
Her career-best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018, according to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website. She began playing AITA events only from that year.
Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as an assistant coach of women's tennis.
Future
Chopra and Mor's post-wedding plans
Speaking to PTI, Chopra's uncle Bhim revealed the wedding had taken place a few days before the announcement. Things were kept hush-hush as per the wishes of the couple.
After their wedding, Chopra and Mor have jetted off to their honeymoon somewhere outside the country.
The marriage of the couple is a historic moment in Indian sports as both have achieved greatness in their respective fields.
Their story is sure to inspire the next generation of athletes.