Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra (27) announced his marriage to tennis player Himani Mor recently.

Chopra took to social media to share the news along with a few photos from the intimate ceremony on Sunday.

The wedding was held in Himachal Pradesh and was attended by 40-50 close guests.

"Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," wrote Chopra in his post.

