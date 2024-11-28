Summarize Simplifying... In short Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee are set to tie the knot in 2025, as confirmed by Akhil's father, Nagarjuna.

The wedding will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios and is expected to be a grand affair despite plans for an intimate ceremony.

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee will get married next year

When will Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee marry? Dad Nagarjuna reveals

By Isha Sharma 10:28 am Nov 28, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with Zoom, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up about the upcoming weddings of his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil. He confirmed that Chaitanya will marry actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The studio was built by Nagarjuna's late father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. "We planned it as an intimate ceremony," he said.

'We expect quite a large attendance'

Nagarjuna added, "December 4 is around the corner. We are hosting the wedding at the Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father built." "We planned it as an intimate ceremony, but even by limiting the guest list, we expect quite a large attendance." "We have a large family, so does Sobhita," he further said.

Akhil's wedding to Zainab Ravdjee scheduled for 2025

Putting all rumors to rest, Nagarjuna clarified that his sons won't be getting married on the same day. He said he was happy for Akhil (30) and his fiancee Zainab Ravdjee, adding their wedding is scheduled for 2025. Akhil and Zainab's engagement ceremony was recently held at the actor's family home in the presence of close family members.

Nagarjuna announced Chaitanya and Dhulipala's engagement in August

In August, Chaitanya (38) and Dhulipala (32) got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna broke the exciting news by posting pictures of the soon-to-be-married couple from their engagement ceremony on social media. This will be Chaitanya's second marriage after he separated from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021.