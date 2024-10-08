Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who tied the knot in 2004 and have two sons, missed their divorce hearing, with a new date set.

Despite their split, they maintain a cordial relationship and continue to excel in their careers.

Aishwaryaa recently directed a film featuring her father Rajinikanth, while Dhanush is preparing for his next movie and his 50th film, Raayan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth's divorce hearing postponed

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth miss divorce hearing; new date announced

What's the story The ongoing divorce proceedings of actor Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have hit a roadblock as both parties failed to appear before the Chennai Family Court. The couple had publicly announced their separation in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage. After their absence, the court reportedly adjourned the case and rescheduled the next hearing for October 19.

Relationship timeline

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's journey: From marriage to separation

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. In their divorce announcement, Dhanush reminisced about their 18-year journey together, saying it was filled with "growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting." Even though they decided to part ways, the couple has remained cordial. Aishwaryaa even spoke about Dhanush in an interview about Anirudh Ravichander's musical career after nearly two years of their separation announcement.

Career updates

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa continue to thrive professionally

Despite their personal challenges, both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa continue to remain busy in their professional lives. Earlier this year, Aishwaryaa directed a film titled Lal Salaam which featured an extended cameo by her father Rajinikanth, while Dhanush is gearing up for his upcoming movie Kubera. The latter also made headlines with his second directorial venture and 50th film, Raayan, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.