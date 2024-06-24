'Shouldn't have happened': Nagarjuna apologizes after bodyguard pushes differently-abled fan
On Sunday, a video surfaced on social media showing actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's bodyguard shoving a differently-abled fan, causing him to stumble and fall. The incident occurred as Nagarjuna and fellow actor Dhanush were exiting an airport. Responding to the video, Nagarjuna publicly apologized, stating "This just came to my notice...this shouldn't have happened!!" "I apologize to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future."
Here's what exactly happened
In a video shared by a paparazzo on X/Twitter, Nagarjuna was seen walking out of an airport accompanied by his bodyguard. As he walked, a cafe staff member approached him, only to be immediately pushed away by the bodyguard, causing the person to fall. Nagarjuna didn't react to the incident and kept walking, while Dhanush looked back a few times but didn't intervene. The video was shared with the caption, "Where has humanity gone?"
Take a look at the video here
'This is heartbreaking': Social media reactions to the incident
The video of the incident sparked a wave of reactions on social media platforms, including Reddit. One user commented, "He is disabled. How much humiliated he must have felt." Echoing the sentiment, another added, "This is heartbreaking. That man didn't deserve such manhandling." Some users criticized the lack of intervention from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, with one stating, "The fact Nagarjuna even noticed it and didn't stop is terrible."
Meanwhile, Nagarjuna's upcoming film 'Kubera' is anticipated by fans
Despite the recent controversy, fans have been eagerly anticipating Nagarjuna's upcoming film, Kubera. The movie, symbolizing wealth, features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.