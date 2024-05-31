Next Article

What's the story Amazon-owned livestreaming platorm Twitch has decided to disband its Safety Advisory Council, as reported by CNBC. The council members were notified earlier this month that their contracts would not be renewed and are scheduled for termination without further pay on May 31. Established in May 2020, the Safety Advisory Council was designed to "enhance Twitch's approach to issues of trust and safety," comprising nine members including Twitch streamers, moderators, and external experts skilled in handling online harassment.

The Safety Advisory Council played a pivotal role in formulating new safety policies and products for Twitch. It also acted as a bridge between the Twitch community and decision-makers, addressing safety concerns from the platform's users. Despite the termination of current contracts, Twitch plans to continue the Safety Advisory Council in a different format, according to Elizabeth Busby, Twitch's trust and safety communications manager.

In a statement to The Verge, Busby revealed that Twitch plans to expand the council's membership by incorporating approximately 180 members from its ambassador program. "After working with many of the same core members for several years, we have brought in new council members to offer fresh, diverse perspectives," she stated. Twitch Ambassadors usually remain active on the platform and have a range of experiences to contribute. It is unclear if Twitch will pay these ambassadors for their duties.